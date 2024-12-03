Arcutis Announces Promotions on Executive Management Team

Strategic appointments support further growth and position Company for future success

WESTLAKE VILLAGE, Calif., Dec. 03, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Arcutis Biotherapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: ARQT), a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on developing meaningful innovations in immuno-dermatology, today announced several promotions to support further growth of Arcutis and the ZORYVE® (roflumilast) portfolio.

Patrick Burnett, MD, PhD, FAAD, chief medical officer, has been promoted to executive vice president, chief medical officer. Dr. Burnett joined Arcutis in August 2020 and has led the advancement of the Arcutis pipeline and scientific evidence generation. His accomplishments include the completion of numerous Phase 3 programs for ZORYVE, multiple regulatory approvals of ZORYVE in the United States and Canada, as well as preclinical development efforts for ARQ-255 and ARQ-234. Prior to Arcutis, Dr. Burnett, who is a dermatologist, served as chief medical officer at Verrica Pharmaceuticals and as associate vice president of clinical development at Sun Pharmaceuticals where he oversaw the company’s dermatology and rheumatology pipeline.

L. Todd Edwards, chief commercial officer, has been promoted to executive vice president, chief commercial officer. Mr. Edwards is an industry veteran with more than 25 years of experience in sales, marketing, market access, and general management experience. Since joining Arcutis in September 2023, Mr. Edwards has revamped Arcutis’ commercial operations and has driven dramatic growth of the ZORYVE franchise. Previously, Mr. Edwards served as group vice president and business unit head of immunology at Incyte where he led the successful launch and commercialization of their topical JAK inhibitor for atopic dermatitis, as well as senior vice president and head of global immunology operations and strategy at UCB.

Kent Taylor has been promoted to senior vice president of sales, having joined Arcutis in late November of 2023 as vice president of sales. This promotion comes in recognition of Mr. Taylor’s strong sales performance and exceptional leadership on the launch of ZORYVE foam and ZORYVE cream. An industry veteran with over 25 years of experience in dermatology, Mr. Taylor has held sales and marketing leadership roles at multiple companies prior to joining Arcutis, including Incyte, Encore Dermatology, Medicis, and 3M Pharmaceuticals.

"These promotions reflect the outstanding contributions and dedication of Todd, Patrick, and Kent. Their leadership and expertise have been instrumental in our company's growth and success, including the market adoption and preference for ZORYVE across multiple indications. I have full confidence in their ability to drive our organization forward and position us for even greater achievements in the future," said Frank Watanabe, president and CEO.

About Arcutis

Arcutis Biotherapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: ARQT) is a commercial-stage medical dermatology company that champions meaningful innovation to address the urgent needs of individuals living with immune-mediated dermatological diseases and conditions. With a commitment to solving the most persistent patient challenges in dermatology, Arcutis has a growing portfolio including three FDA approved products that harness our unique dermatology development platform coupled with our dermatology expertise to build differentiated therapies against biologically validated targets. Arcutis’ dermatology development platform includes a robust pipeline with multiple clinical programs for a range of inflammatory dermatological conditions including scalp and body psoriasis, atopic dermatitis, and alopecia areata. For more information, visit www.arcutis.com or follow Arcutis on LinkedIn, Facebook, Instagram and X.

INDICATIONS

ZORYVE cream, 0.3%, is indicated for topical treatment of plaque psoriasis, including intertriginous areas, in adult and pediatric patients 6 years of age and older.

ZORYVE cream, 0.15%, is indicated for topical treatment of mild to moderate atopic dermatitis in adult and pediatric patients 6 years of age and older.

ZORYVE foam, 0.3%, is indicated for the treatment of seborrheic dermatitis in adult and pediatric patients 9 years of age and older.

IMPORTANT SAFETY INFORMATION

ZORYVE is contraindicated in patients with moderate to severe liver impairment (Child-Pugh B or C).

Flammability: The propellants in ZORYVE foam are flammable. Avoid fire, flame, and smoking during and immediately following application.

The most common adverse reactions (≥1%) for ZORYVE cream 0.3% for plaque psoriasis include diarrhea (3.1%), headache (2.4%), insomnia (1.4%), nausea (1.2%), application site pain (1.0%), upper respiratory tract infection (1.0%), and urinary tract infection (1.0%).

The most common adverse reactions (≥1%) for ZORYVE cream 0.15% for atopic dermatitis include headache (2.9%), nausea (1.9%), application site pain (1.5%), diarrhea (1.5%), and vomiting (1.5%).

The most common adverse reactions (≥1%) for ZORYVE foam 0.3% for seborrheic dermatitis include nasopharyngitis (1.5%), nausea (1.3%), and headache (1.1%).

Please see full Prescribing Information for ZORYVE foam and full Prescribing Information for ZORYVE cream.

Forward-Looking Statements

Arcutis cautions you that statements contained in this press release regarding matters that are not historical facts are forward-looking statements. These statements are based on the Company’s current beliefs and expectations. Such forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, statements regarding the potential growth and adoption for ZORYVE across multiple indications and the potential sales growth of the company. These statements are subject to substantial known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause our actual results, levels of activity, performance, or achievements to be materially different from the information expressed or implied by these forward-looking statements. Risks and uncertainties that may cause our actual results to differ include risks inherent in our business, reimbursement and access to our products, and the impact of competition and other important factors discussed in the “Risk Factors” section of our Form 10-K filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) on February 27, 2024, as well as any subsequent filings with the SEC. You should not place undue reliance on any forward-looking statements in this press release. We undertake no obligation to revise or update information herein to reflect events or circumstances in the future, even if new information becomes available. All forward-looking statements are qualified in their entirety by this cautionary statement, which is made under the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995.

Contacts:

Media

Amanda Sheldon, Head of Corporate Communications

media@arcutis.com