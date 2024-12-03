Rincell and Re:Build Manufacturing partner to deliver industry-leading battery packs powered by Rincell's ultra-high-capacity silicon-graphite lithium-ion batteries

SAN FRANCISCO, Dec. 03, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Rincell Corporation, a developer of rechargeable cells based on next-generation chemistries, today revealed that it has signed a commercial agreement with Re:Build Manufacturing LLC, a fast-growing U.S.-based manufacturing company that aims to revitalize American manufacturing by combining advanced technologies with traditional manufacturing practices.

As part of this agreement, Re:Build Manufacturing would use Rincell’s 4.1Ah 18650 and 5.8Ah 21700 silicon-graphite cells to deliver industry leading battery modules and packs for Defense, Aerospace, & Mobility applications. Under the terms of the agreement, Rincell would supply these domestically after its U.S. facility is operational in Q4 2025. Both companies are exploring opportunities for further collaboration, including potential investment in Rincell's U.S. facility.

Jignesh Parikh, Rincell’s Co-founder & CEO, expressed his excitement about the partnership, stating, “Re:Build Manufacturing is working to position the United States as a global leader in advanced manufacturing and Rincell is proud to partner with them towards this mission. Rincell’s safe, high-quality, and high-performance silicon-graphite cells combined with Re:Build’s proven expertise in battery safety and maximizing energy density at the pack level will allow the two companies to deliver a safe and high-performance battery system to defense and commercial customers.”

Shawn Williams, the Battery Thesis Leader at Re:Build Manufacturing, highlighted that the growing market for advanced batteries necessitates a consistent and high-quality supply chain. And remarked, "There is a clear need for a reliable supply of state-of-the-art, U.S.-made batteries. Rincell has impressed us with their capability to meet this demand in a rapidly expanding market."

Rincell's 4.1Ah 18650 and 5.8Ah 21700 cells exhibit exceptional cycle life performance, fast charging capability, and wide-temperature operability, functioning effectively even in extremely low and frigid temperatures. These superior characteristics have been rigorously validated by numerous customers, solidifying Rincell's position as a leader in next-generation cell technologies. Rincell is currently ramping up commercial production for both the 18650 and 21700 cell formats, making this groundbreaking cell technology readily available to meet the market demands.

For more information, visit http://www.rincell.com or contact info@rincell.com

About Rincell:

Rincell Corporation was founded to accelerate the electrification of high-impact carbon emission products, fostering a sustainable future with a secure supply chain. Rincell is committed to Domestic & Ally manufacturing of its high-capacity and performance Silicon-Graphite, & Sodium-ion batteries for government and commercial applications.

About Re:Build Manufacturing:

Re:Build Manufacturing is building a better future for its customers, employees, communities, and shareholders by revitalizing America’s manufacturing base and creating meaningful, sustainable jobs in areas that have been deindustrialized. Close collaboration among our 1000+ employees – including over 400 engineers – and our expertise in product innovation, component production, systems production, and industrial automation enables us to solve complex multidisciplinary engineering and manufacturing challenges for our customers.

For more information, visit www.rebuildmanufacturing.com