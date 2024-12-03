Container Security Market Size to Surpass USD 11.55 Billion by 2031 | SkyQuest Technology

Westford, USA, Dec. 03, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SkyQuest projects that the container security market growth will attain a value of USD 11.55 Billion by 2031, with a CAGR of 22% over the forecast period (2024-2031). The container security industry expansion can be due to the increased use of serverless technologies, cloud computing solutions across various industry verticals, and container applications across all sizes of businesses and production settings. Moreover, due to their features that are autonomous, small, and simple to deploy, applications may run as microservices on a range of IoT platforms and devices. The deployment models of most cloud providers such as Azure and AWS expand their AI and machine learning capacity through container images on edge devices. Complex services like such had previously required powerful computers to offer. The programs are broken up into a set of manageable services by microservices in solving complex difficulties. Thus, this helps developers in achieving the same purposes using inexpensive IoT devices. These strategic enhancements are expected to push the industry of container security further throughout the projection period.

Cloud Computing Adoption as a Key Driver of Container Security Growth

Cloud-based accounted for 54.52% of the market share in 2023. Though cloud computing is highly advanced these days, frauds and data breaches can occur against its solutions. Many companies are still using cloud computing as on-premises systems cost very high prices. They allow the organizations to detect and prevent threats on an equal level. However, in different aspects, AI seems to disrupt and enhance the SaaS industry. With the infusion of AI in SaaS, businesses will be able to upgrade data usage, personalization, security, and even human skills. Apart from these, savings in costs due to the use of cloud-based platforms are attracting government organizations along with commercial organizations towards shifting into cloud storage and cloud-based platforms that would increase the demand for cloud-based container security solutions during the forecast period.

Empowering SMEs Through DevOps as a Catalyst for Container Security Expansion

Throughout the forecast period, the Small & Medium Enterprises (SMEs) category is expected to grow at the highest CAGR of 27.3%. Small businesses are looking for new ways to speed up deliveries without introducing other potential causes of error or delay. Implementing DevOps will help break the complexities associated with the delivery cycle of software and, thus, introduce automated standard processes that can improve speeds during delivery, as the tools of DevOps are developed to integrate software development, quality assurance, and infrastructure operations into a single framework that could be performed automatically. This would, in all likelihood, wipe off all the constraints over the software lifecycle in small businesses, hence becoming more productive and responsive to every business's demand. This is more predicted to be where such factors will lead further upgrowth in the segment.

North America Leading Charge in Container Security Innovation

North America held 31.67% market share of container security in 2023. Major growth drivers of the container security market include the ever-growing requirement for microservices, increased adoption of new technologies by SMEs, and further digitalization of many organizations in the region. For instance, in June 2022, the US software service provider Docker publicly declared its plans to acquire Atomist, an application platform for SaaS applications. The acquisition will accelerate Docker's initiatives toward the safe software chain. In turn, this will provide insights and control over the software supply chain for client businesses without impacting their workflow and tools. The regional trends in the container security system are predicted to fuel the demand throughout the remaining years of the projection period.

Container Security Market Insights

Drivers

Demand for Risk Mitigation

Growth of Cold Chain Logistics

Increased Insurance Claims

Restraints

Limited Skilled Workforce

Vulnerability to Insider Threats

Dependence on Legacy Systems

Key Players Operating Within the Container Security Market

The following are the Top Container Security Companies

Microsoft Corporation

Broadcom, Inc.

IBM

Amazon Web Services

VMware

Qualys

Docker Inc.

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd.

Zscaler

Aqua Security

Key Questions Covered in the Global Container Security Market Report

What are the factors restricting the growth of the market?

What approaches are adopted by key players operating within the market?

Which region accounted for the largest market share?

What is the key market trend?

What will be the market size by 2031?

This report provides the following insights:

Analysis of key drivers (growth of cold chain logistics, demand for risk mitigation), restraints (dependence on legacy systems, limited skilled workforce) opportunities (multi-modal transport security, investment in infrastructure), and challenges (public perception of security, data management issues) influencing the growth of the container security market

Market Penetration: Comprehensive information on the product portfolios offered by the top players in the container security market

Product Development/Innovation: Detailed insights on the upcoming trends, R&D activities, and product launches in the container security market

Market Development: Comprehensive information on lucrative emerging regions

Market Diversification: Exhaustive information about new products, growing geographies, and recent developments in the market

Competitive Assessment: In-depth assessment of market segments, growth strategies, revenue analysis, and products of the leading market players.

