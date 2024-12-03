ManTech Wins $715 Million Marine Corps Warfighting Lab Contract

HERNDON, Va., Dec. 03, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ManTech, a leading provider of AI and mission-focused technology solutions, has won a five-year $715 million contract with the U.S. Marine Corps Warfighting Laboratory (MCWL). ManTech was awarded this contract under the Department of Defense Information Analysis Center’s (DoD IAC) Multiple Award Contract (MAC). DoD IAC MAC task orders are competitively awarded by the U.S. Air Force Installation Contracting Center (AFICC) for work at various U.S. military organizations.

Under this recompete, ManTech will support mission-enabling research, development, testing and evaluation of technology solutions central to Force Design – the U.S. Marine Corps’ broad initiative to transform the service's force structure, weapons systems, equipment and training.

“ManTech is proud to be chosen for a pivotal role in a program that will drive the U.S. Marine Corps of the future,” said David Hathaway, President and General Manager of ManTech’s Defense Sector. “Together we will develop and deliver sophisticated solutions that modernize every platform essential to success in littoral warfare and address the pacing threat of hostile forces in any ocean.”

About DoD IAC Program

The DoD IAC program operates as a part of the Defense Technical Information Center and provides technical data management and research support for DoD and federal government users. Established in the 1940s, the IAC program supports the DoD science & technology (S&T) and acquisition communities to drive innovation and technological developments by enhancing collaboration through integrated scientific and technical information (STI) development and dissemination for the DoD and broader S&T community. The DoD IAC serves as a bridge between the warfighter and the acquisition community, offering an enhanced research base of STI and flexible MACs that yield new STI for reuse within DoD daily.

About ManTech

ManTech provides mission-focused technology solutions and services for U.S. Defense, Intelligence and Federal Civilian agencies as a 56-year Industry Partner with the Federal Government. We are a leading mission and enterprise technology provider that powers AI, full-spectrum cyber, data collection & analytics, high-end digital engineering and software application development solutions that support national and homeland security. Additional information on ManTech can be found at www.mantech.com .

