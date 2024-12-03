CamScanner Introduces Solver AI to Bring Students Advanced Learning Tools for Finals Week

NEW YORK, Dec. 03, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CamScanner, a global leader in document-scanning apps with over 300 million users, is launching its Solver AI feature to support university students around the globe as they prepare for their final exams in the coming days. The cutting-edge artificial intelligence feature is complete with advanced AI-chatbot functions that aid in both learning and exam preparation, making it an ideal tool for students preparing for their most important tests of the year.

Solver AI takes learning to the next level with its ability to convert a picture from a textbook or worksheet into a digital copy, then dissecting the text for users by either explaining or solving it. Students can also engage directly with Solver AI’s interactive learning assistant by asking it questions. The software is capable of then using those questions to create practice tests before Finals Week.

Solver AI can reproduce mathematical equations, graphs, and chart-based questions in a matter of seconds. Its intuitive interface features a clear and user-friendly design that’s both engaging and easy to use. Students just about anywhere in the world can easily access Solver AI in their native language, with only systems using Chinese or Arabic still currently under development.

“At CamScanner, we pride ourselves in making education more accessible for students of all backgrounds around the world,” said Kevin Cao General Manager of CamScanner. “Introducing Solver AI with its advanced features in time for Finals Week is yet another example of the company fulfilling our mission and raising the bar.”

As part of CamScanner’s continuing efforts to support students, the app provides a variety of other useful tools including the ability to erase handwritten mistakes from scanned documents and create clean versions for additional practice. CamScanner’s formula extraction feature also identifies formulas, converts them to LaTeX, and enables easy export and editing.

Outside of the app itself, CamScanner spearheaded a Campus Empowerment Program earlier this year and has also upgraded its ESG efforts to all-time highs.

