TransUnion Recognized as a Leader in the Gartner® Magic Quadrant™ for Marketing Mix Modeling Solutions

CHICAGO, Dec. 03, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- TransUnion (NYSE: TRU) has been named a Leader in the Gartner Magic Quadrant for Marketing Mix Modeling (MMM) Solutions. The report evaluates providers on their ’Completeness of Vision’ and ‘Ability to Execute.’ TransUnion was highlighted for its strengths in turning data into actionable insights, quickly deploying models, and ensuring thorough validation.

"We’ve worked hard to build solutions that our clients can trust—not just for today’s marketing challenges, but as a foundation for the future," said Matt Spiegel, executive vice president and head of TruAudience marketing solutions at TransUnion. "We are clearly on the right path and inspired to keep pushing boundaries. We’re also committed to helping our clients turn insights into action and create meaningful impact where it matters most."

TransUnion’s MMM capabilities highlighted in the Gartner Magic Quadrant are delivered through the TruAudience® solutions suite. These include:

A rapid deployment that can be as brief as two months and empowers customers to assess and iterate with concrete data insights;

A breadth and depth of consumer data that helps businesses test, validate and refine marketing investments, as well as provide incrementality and attribution for campaigns;

Close customer relationships that are maintained through regular business reviews and advisory boards and aimed at understanding and meeting client needs.



"We’ve always prioritized helping our clients turn data into better decisions," Spiegel continued. "Whether it’s making sense of complex data or proving how marketing drives real value, we work alongside our clients to develop solutions that will truly move the needle."

In addition to being named a Leader by Gartner, businesses place trust in TransUnion as a partner that delivers clarity in complex marketing environments. By providing practical solutions to real-world challenges, TransUnion enables organizations to connect their data with actionable strategies that deliver measurable outcomes.

