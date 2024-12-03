Orion Secures Major New Account in Turnkey LED Lighting Retrofit Projects for Leading Nationwide Building Products Distributor

MANITOWOC, Wis., Dec. 03, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Orion Energy Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ: OESX) (Orion Lighting), a provider of energy-efficient LED lighting, electric vehicle (EV) charging stations, and maintenance service solutions, announced today it has been selected to provide lighting retrofit solutions for a North American Building Products distributor covering over 400 locations. The project will commence in Orion’s Q3 FY25 and is anticipated to continue for several years. Orion values the total opportunity as $12 - $18M with about $1M anticipated for FY25.

The project encompasses site visits, lighting audits, fixture manufacturing, project management, and the installation and commissioning of industry-leading LED lighting systems across the customer’s national store footprint. Orion will provide a combination of LED high bays, strip fixtures, office troffers, and some exterior wall pack and area fixtures based on each location’s specific needs.

The lighting upgrade program is designed to substantially reduce the customer’s annual energy usage and carbon footprint from lighting, while also enhancing the lighting environment and safety of each location for the benefit of employees, customers and vendors.

“We are very pleased to build on our track record of helping large national accounts through turnkey LED lighting retrofit projects by winning this significant award from a new customer,” stated Michael Jenkins, Orion CEO. “We believe our ability to provide customers with state-of-the-art LED lighting products coupled with our turnkey installation capabilities continue to help simplify the execution of these large projects while providing the best possible outcomes in light levels, energy savings and carbon reductions for our clients.”

About Orion Energy Systems

Orion provides energy efficiency and clean tech solutions, including LED lighting and controls, electrical vehicle (EV) charging solutions, and maintenance services. Orion specializes in turnkey design-through-installation solutions for large national customers, with a commitment to helping customers achieve their business and environmental goals with healthy, safe, and sustainable solutions that reduce their carbon footprint and enhance business performance.

Orion is committed to operating responsibly throughout all areas of our organization. Learn more about our sustainability goals and progress here, or visit our website at www.orionlighting.com.

