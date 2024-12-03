Qlik Introduces Enhanced Integrations with SAP, Databricks, and Snowflake to Drive Greater AI Value Creation

LAS VEGAS, Dec. 03, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Qlik®, a global leader in data integration, analytics, and artificial intelligence (AI), today announced the expansion of its AI-ready data integration capabilities, delivering new enhancements across SAP, Databricks, and Snowflake. These advancements empower enterprises to streamline data workflows, accelerate AI deployment, and gain faster insights, ensuring that business intelligence is built and scaled on quality, real-time data running on Amazon Web Services (AWS).

As organizations continue to push AI integration deeper into their operations, the demand for robust, seamless data management across platforms has never been greater. Companies need reliable data pipelines that can handle the complexity and volume of data required to fuel effective AI models. Qlik’s latest updates directly address these needs, reducing barriers to AI adoption by simplifying data connections across industry-leading platforms.

“Enterprises know that to truly leverage AI, they need high-quality, accessible data. Our latest enhancements build on Qlik’s strong integration foundation, making it easier for companies to get their data AI-ready, whether they are utilizing SAP systems, Databricks, or Snowflake,” said Drew Clarke, Executive Vice President and General Manager of Qlik's Data Business Unit. “With these new capabilities, we’re providing the reliable, real-time data environment businesses need to innovate with confidence.”

New Capabilities Include:

Expanded SAP OData Support: Enhanced integration with SAP Rise and SAP Cloud, facilitating smoother cloud migrations and enabling better data extraction for richer insights and improved operational efficiency.

Enhanced integration with SAP Rise and SAP Cloud, facilitating smoother cloud migrations and enabling better data extraction for richer insights and improved operational efficiency. AI-Ready Components for Databricks: Improved connectivity to seamlessly link real-time data with advanced AI models, allowing for faster and more precise deployments.

Improved connectivity to seamlessly link real-time data with advanced AI models, allowing for faster and more precise deployments. Real-Time Data Connections for Snowflake: New integration enhancements that accelerate the deployment of AI insights within the Snowflake ecosystem, optimizing performance and supporting faster decision-making.

These updates represent an important step in Qlik’s ongoing mission to allow enterprises to achieve tangible AI outcomes. Beyond integration, Qlik’s platform offers a comprehensive AI value chain, including advanced analytics capabilities like Qlik Answers™, which transform unstructured data into actionable insights. By providing a robust, end-to-end solution, Qlik ensures that organizations can seamlessly move from data collection to analytics, and finally to AI-driven decision-making.

Qlik’s latest capabilities demonstrate its commitment to supporting businesses at every stage of their AI journey, from preparing data to deploying insights that drive innovation and operational agility. As companies navigate the complex landscape of AI adoption, Qlik’s focus on data integrity, flexibility, and accessibility gives them the competitive edge. To learn more, please book time to connect with the Qlik team at AWS re:Invent December 2-6, 2024 in Las Vegas.

