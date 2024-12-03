MARA Acquires Wind Farm

Site features 240 MW of interconnection capacity, with 114 MW of operational wind generation to sustainably power data center

Site will be the first application of MARA’s Advanced ASIC Retirement Initiative, designed to extend the economic lives of miners

Fort Lauderdale, FL, Dec. 03, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- MARA (NASDAQ: MARA) ("MARA" or the "Company"), a global leader in leveraging digital asset compute to support the energy transformation, today announced entering into a definitive agreement to acquire a wind farm in Hansford County, Texas, with 240 MW of interconnection capacity and 114 MW of nameplate wind capacity. This acquisition represents a major step forward in MARA’s objectives to convert underutilized sustainable resources into economic value, achieve near-zero energy cost, and enable broader renewable energy deployment.

MARA will develop and operate a behind-the-meter data center powered entirely by the site’s 114 MW of wind capacity at zero-marginal energy cost. By operating a data center at this site, MARA expects to take wind demand off the grid – alleviating grid congestion, enabling renewable energy development, and building local power demand.

“This acquisition serves as a blueprint for how the energy and data center sectors can collaborate to create long-term value while advancing sustainability initiatives,” said Fred Thiel, MARA’s Chairman and CEO. “By repurposing machines and energizing them with 100% renewable, zero-marginal energy cost, we’re leveraging renewable resources that would have otherwise been curtailed, reducing our bitcoin production costs through vertical integration, and demonstrating MARA’s commitment to environmental stewardship.”

The site will utilize last-generation ASIC mining hardware that would have otherwise been written off or sold into the secondary market. MARA’s approach, called the Advanced ASIC Retirement Initiative, creates a more sustainable and capital-efficient alternative to discarding retired machines, providing an avenue for the hardware to continue operating profitably beyond their normal lifecycle, utilizing wind power that would otherwise have been curtailed.

“The program is expected to not only extend the life of the miners beyond their previous economic lives with zero-marginal energy cost, but also enhance MARA's return on capital employed while reducing our operating costs and mitigating shareholder dilution,” said MARA’s Chief Financial Officer, Salman Khan.

The wind farm joins a growing global fleet of renewably powered data centers owned and operated by MARA, and will play an integral role in furthering the Company’s commitment to sustainability. The transaction is subject to customary closing conditions, including regulatory approvals, and is expected to close by the first quarter of 2025.

About MARA‍

MARA (NASDAQ: MARA) is a global leader in digital asset compute that develops and deploys innovative technologies to build a more sustainable and inclusive future. MARA secures the world’s preeminent blockchain ledger and supports the energy transformation by converting clean, stranded, or otherwise underutilized energy into economic value.

