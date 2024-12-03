Occupancy Sensor Market Forecast Report 2024-2029 - Market is Forecast to Grow at a CAGR of 13.42%, Reaching a Market Size of US$4.144 Billion in 2029

Dublin, Dec. 03, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Occupancy Sensor Market - Forecasts from 2024 to 2029" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The occupancy sensor market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 13.42%, reaching a market size of US$4.144 billion in 2029 from US$2.208 billion in 2024.

The technological advancements and innovation of programmable sensors with precise detection and efficient performance have made the working of occupancy sensors possible like never before. The rapid penetration of IoTs and the increasing development of smart homes, smart offices, and smart cities are a few factors that predominantly contribute to the global occupancy sensor market. This market is further segmented based on the types of sensors, end-user sectors, and geographical regions.

Growing investment in the development of smart houses, enterprise buildings, factories, and cities

Smart cities, as well as homes, come together using wireless technologies, AI and IoT that enable remote power management monitoring as well as use control on one platform shared by all. Another important advantage is that such systems allow city management staff to interact directly with the infrastructural facilities and alike persons to regulate their running. In a quest to propel economic growth and enhance the quality of life through harnessing smart technological solutions, multiple governments worldwide are actively developing smart cities.

North America is expected to hold a significant market share in the forecast period.

Occupancy sensors are more important in North America than in any other part of the world, both in commercial and residential buildings. This is largely because this region's occupancy sensors sector has a well-structured and regulated value chain. Therefore, ordering and installation have been made easier. Furthermore, by forming partnerships and launching new items, the North American market for occupancy sensors will probably lead up to 2025. Besides, this category of equipment has also seen tremendous advancements due to high market demand including image processing based ones (IPOS), smart ones (IOS) or microphonics among other factors which have contributed to their higher consumption in North America.

