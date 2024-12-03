Topical Drug Delivery Strategic Business Report 2024 - Growing Use in Veterinary Medicine Generates New Opportunities

Dublin, Dec. 03, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Topical Drug Delivery - Global Strategic Business Report" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global market for Topical Drug Delivery was estimated at US$138.1 Billion in 2023 and is projected to reach US$197 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 5.2% from 2023 to 2030. This comprehensive report provides an in-depth analysis of market trends, drivers, and forecasts, helping you make informed business decisions.







The growth in the Topical Drug Delivery market is driven by several factors, including the increasing prevalence of skin diseases, advancements in formulation technologies, and rising demand for non-invasive treatments. Innovations like advanced transdermal patches, improved permeation enhancers, and bioadhesive gels have expanded the applications of topical drug delivery across medical fields.

The focus on enhancing patient adherence, reducing systemic side effects, and offering convenient treatment options has further fueled demand, as topical drug delivery offers effective solutions for localized therapy. Additionally, the rising geriatric population, expanding home healthcare services, and growing awareness of dermatological conditions have contributed to market growth, supporting wider adoption across healthcare settings.



Scope of the Study



The report analyzes the Topical Drug Delivery market, presented in terms of market value (US$ Million). The analysis covers the key segments outlined below:



Segments

Product (Semi-Solid Formulations, Liquid Formulations, Solid Formulations, Transdermal Products)

Route of Administration (Dermal Drug Delivery, Nasal Drug Delivery, Ophthalmic Drug Delivery, Rectal Drug Delivery, Vaginal Drug Delivery)

End-Use (Home Care Settings, Hospitals & Clinics, Burn Centers, Other End-Uses)

Key Insights:

Market Growth: Understand the significant growth trajectory of the Semi-Solid Formulations segment, which is expected to reach US$76.7 Billion by 2030 with a CAGR of a 5.3%. The Liquid Formulations segment is also set to grow at 4.8% CAGR over the analysis period.

Regional Analysis: Gain insights into the U.S. market, estimated at $37.5 Billion in 2023, and China, forecasted to grow at an impressive 4.8% CAGR to reach $30.8 Billion by 2030. Discover growth trends in other key regions, including Japan, Canada, Germany, and the Asia-Pacific.

Some of the 43 companies featured in this Global Topical Drug Delivery Market report include:

Key Attributes:





Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 94 Forecast Period 2023 - 2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2023 $138.1 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $197 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 5.2% Regions Covered Global



Key Topics Covered:



MARKET OVERVIEW

World Market Trajectories

Global Economic Update

Topical Drug Delivery - Global Key Competitors Percentage Market Share in 2024 (E)

Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for Players Worldwide in 2024 (E)

FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS



MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

Rising Prevalence of Dermatological Conditions Spurs Demand

Focus on Non-Invasive Treatment Methods Strengthens Business Case

Growing Use in Localized Pain Management Propels Market Adoption

Advancements in Transdermal Patches Expand Addressable Market

Development of Innovative Formulations Drives Adoption

Rising Incidence of Diabetes Propels Demand for Topical Treatments

Increasing Use in Hormone Replacement Therapy Expands Market Opportunity

Focus on Reducing Systemic Side Effects Generates Demand

Advancements in Nano-Formulation Technology Propel Market Expansion

Rising Use in Anti-Inflammatory Drugs Strengthens Business Case

Increasing Demand for Wound Care Products Expands Addressable Market

Growing Use in Veterinary Medicine Generates New Opportunities

GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/jepd9k

