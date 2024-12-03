Nutraceuticals Industry Forecast Report 2024-2029: Market Potential for Nutraceuticals Based on Key Product Segments, Distribution Channel, Application and Region

Dublin, Dec. 03, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Nutraceuticals Market" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The Nutraceuticals Market was valued at USD 418.2 billion in 2024, and is projected to reach USD 571.3 billion by 2029, rising at a CAGR of 6.40%. North America led the market in 2023, driven by growing demand for fortified food products, and is predicted to grow at a CAGR of 6.1% through 2029, reaching $201.7 billion.
Increasing awareness of the importance of well-being and proper nutritional intake for health is a crucial factor fueling the global demand for nutraceuticals. Rising fitness consciousness and the growing consumption of sports nutrition products for endurance and muscle recovery further boost the demand for nutraceutical products.
Rising per capita income and aging populations in developing countries also drive industry growth. All of these trends contribute to the expansion of the nutraceuticals market, as consumers are becoming more aware of health and wellness.
Report Scope
The report provides market projections for the nutraceuticals market from 2024 through 2029 and analyzes the market shares of leading companies. Based on product type, the market is segmented into functional beverages, functional food and dietary supplements. It is further segmented by application into sports and energy, weight management, general wellness, heart health, gastrointestinal (GI) and digestive health, and other applications.
The market is segmented by distribution channels in the following categories: e-commerce, supermarkets, pharmacies, retail stores and other distribution channels. Regional estimates and forecasts include North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific and the Rest of the World.
The report includes:
- 169 data tables and 36 additional tables
- A detailed overview of the global market for nutraceuticals
- Analyses of the global market trends, with historic market revenue for 2023, estimates for 2024, and projections of compound annual growth rates (CAGRs) through 2029
- Discussion of the market potential for nutraceuticals based on key product segments (functional foods, functional beverages and dietary supplements), distribution channel, application, and region
- Analysis of the industry's regulatory framework and policies, and product pipeline
- A discussion of ESG challenges and ESG practices in the nutraceuticals industry
- A look at recent developments, alliances, joint ventures, and acquisitions in the global nutraceutical market and discussion on legislative issues impacting the global market
- Coverage of international nutraceutical regulations; notification- and registration-based systems for nutraceutical products, such as Codex Alimentarius (food code), and FOSHU labeling regulation; and the international alliance of dietary food supplement associations
- Profiles of major market players and their core competencies including DSM, Nestle, Danone, Ajinomoto Co., International Flavors & Fragrances and Herbalife
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/41fxm3
