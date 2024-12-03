Nutraceuticals Industry Forecast Report 2024-2029: Market Potential for Nutraceuticals Based on Key Product Segments, Distribution Channel, Application and Region

Dublin, Dec. 03, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Nutraceuticals Market" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The Nutraceuticals Market was valued at USD 418.2 billion in 2024, and is projected to reach USD 571.3 billion by 2029, rising at a CAGR of 6.40%. North America led the market in 2023, driven by growing demand for fortified food products, and is predicted to grow at a CAGR of 6.1% through 2029, reaching $201.7 billion.



Increasing awareness of the importance of well-being and proper nutritional intake for health is a crucial factor fueling the global demand for nutraceuticals. Rising fitness consciousness and the growing consumption of sports nutrition products for endurance and muscle recovery further boost the demand for nutraceutical products.

Rising per capita income and aging populations in developing countries also drive industry growth. All of these trends contribute to the expansion of the nutraceuticals market, as consumers are becoming more aware of health and wellness.





Report Scope



The report provides market projections for the nutraceuticals market from 2024 through 2029 and analyzes the market shares of leading companies. Based on product type, the market is segmented into functional beverages, functional food and dietary supplements. It is further segmented by application into sports and energy, weight management, general wellness, heart health, gastrointestinal (GI) and digestive health, and other applications.

The market is segmented by distribution channels in the following categories: e-commerce, supermarkets, pharmacies, retail stores and other distribution channels. Regional estimates and forecasts include North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific and the Rest of the World.



The report includes:

169 data tables and 36 additional tables

A detailed overview of the global market for nutraceuticals

Analyses of the global market trends, with historic market revenue for 2023, estimates for 2024, and projections of compound annual growth rates (CAGRs) through 2029

Discussion of the market potential for nutraceuticals based on key product segments (functional foods, functional beverages and dietary supplements), distribution channel, application, and region

Analysis of the industry's regulatory framework and policies, and product pipeline

A discussion of ESG challenges and ESG practices in the nutraceuticals industry

A look at recent developments, alliances, joint ventures, and acquisitions in the global nutraceutical market and discussion on legislative issues impacting the global market

Coverage of international nutraceutical regulations; notification- and registration-based systems for nutraceutical products, such as Codex Alimentarius (food code), and FOSHU labeling regulation; and the international alliance of dietary food supplement associations

Profiles of major market players and their core competencies including DSM, Nestle, Danone, Ajinomoto Co., International Flavors & Fragrances and Herbalife



Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 143 Forecast Period 2024 - 2029 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2024 $418.2 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2029 $571.3 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 6.4% Regions Covered Global



Key Topics Covered:



Chapter 1 Executive Summary

Market Outlook

Scope of Report

Market Summary

Chapter 2 Market Overview

PESTEL Analysis

SWOT Analysis

Chapter 3 Market Dynamics

Market Drivers Growing Prevalence of Being Overweight and Obese Increasing Demand for Dietary Supplements Increasing Healthcare Cost

Market Restraints Growing Regulations for Nutraceuticals Misleading Labeling and False Claims

Market Opportunities Manufacturers' Demand for Herbal Ingredients and Product Innovation Increasing Health Awareness Increasing Number of Retail Outlets and E-Commerce Platforms



Chapter 4 Patent Analysis

Patent Analysis

Patents by Region/Country

Select Patent Grants

Chapter 5 Market Segmentation Analysis

Market Analysis by Product Type Functional Beverages Functional Foods Dietary Supplements

Market Breakdown by Application Sports and Energy Weight Management General Wellness Heart Health GI and Digestive Health Other Applications

Market Breakdown by Distribution Channel E-commerce Super Marts Pharmacies Retail Stores Others Distribution Channels Geographic Breakdown

Market Analysis by Region

Chapter 6 Competitive Intelligence

Leading Companies

Company Product Portfolios

Chapter 7 Sustainability in the Nutraceuticals Market: An ESG Perspective

Industry ESG Performance Analysis

Company Profiles

Abbott

Ajinomoto

Beneo

Cargill

Danone

DSM-Firmenich

Herbalife International of America

Hildur Functiona Foods

International Flavors & Fragrances

Nestle

Novozymes

