Press Forward Central Pennsylvania launching with new survey on the state of the region’s news and information sources

LANCASTER, Pa., Dec. 03, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Today, The Steinman Institute for Civi c Engagement confirms the selection of Central Pennsylvania as one of the 20 first Press Forward local chapters across the country. The Steinman Foundation , a private family foundation that exists to support local communities, is the founding partner of Press Forward Central Pennsylvania (PFCPA).

Press Forward is a national movement dedicated to revitalizing local news and information in the wake of unprecedented decline in reliable local sources, and is investing over $500 million to strengthen communities and expand access to local news. PFCPA will benefit from the selection via new tools and resources to promote and produce high-quality, reliable local news for communities in both urban and rural settings, re-centering local journalism as a force for community building, civic engagement, and government accountability.

PFCPA initiating new survey on the state of local media

As its first action, PFCPA will create a first-of-its-kind map of the region's news and information resources. The resource –which will act as both an information list as well as an interactive digital map–will detail who is producing local news, business models utilized, service reach, and gaps in the market, including traditional media as well as other sources such as social media influencers. PFCPA will track these sources over time to evaluate growth or decline and identify opportunities for collaboration, investment and support. PFCPA will also hold listening sessions with community members to hear what they want from local news. Outreach to community-level news and information organizations with invitations to participate in the survey is underway.

The survey will be open from December 3-December 20. News organizations that complete the short 10-15 minute survey will be eligible to win one of three $1,000 grants to their newsrooms.

Widespread community impact of local news and information

Since 2005, American newspapers have vanished at an average rate of more than two a week. Reliable local news helps communities understand important issues, counteract mis- and dis-information, amplify diverse voices and perspectives, hold powerful institutions accountable and bridge social division. It connects us with volunteering opportunities, teaches us when to raise a hand during meetings with elected officials and builds an understanding of the challenges community members face together.

“Reliable local news is just as essential as clean water. It informs and educates, elevates underrepresented voices, promotes the local economy, maintains community connections, keeps government and powerful people accountable, and so much more. Becoming a Press Forward local chapter means joining a nationwide effort with others committed to reimagining the future of local news at a time of unprecedented change in the industry,” shared Bob Krasne, Co-Chair of the Steinman Foundation.

“We are seeking new partnerships among media and funders in our region who have a shared understanding of the challenges communities face with the decline of local news and a shared commitment to solutions, collaboration and support,” added Jess King, Executive Director of The Steinman Institute for Civic Engagement.

Learn more about Press Forward Central Pennsylvania and request a listening session in your community by visiting PressForwardCentralPA.org.

__________

About The Steinman Institute for Civic Engagement

The Steinman Institute was formed in 2023 to grow support for local news and information, and build connected and engaged communities. We are the operating partner of Press Forward Central Pennsylvania. For more information, to sign up for email updates or to contribute, visit steinmaninstitute.org/press-forward .

About The Steinman Foundation

The Steinman Foundation, a private family foundation that has invested over $115 million to support a wide variety of local charitable organizations since 1951, is the founding partner of Press Forward Central Pennsylvania.

About Press Forward

Press Forward is a national movement to strengthen our communities by revitalizing local news and information. A coalition of funders is investing more than $500 million to strengthen local newsrooms, close longstanding gaps in journalism coverage, advance public policy that expands access to local news and scale infrastructure the sector needs to thrive. Press Forward is housed at The Miami Foundation. For more, visit pressforward.news.