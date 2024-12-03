ButcherJoseph Advises GO Wireline LLC on a Sale to Its Employees

ST. LOUIS, Dec. 03, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

Saint Louis, MO, November 2024 – ButcherJoseph & Co. (“ButcherJoseph”) served as financial advisor to GO Wireline LLC (“GO Wireline or The Company”). The transaction closed on September 30, 2024. Fieldstone Partners co-advised on the transaction.

GO Wireline was created with the goal of providing the highest quality service possible in the wireline industry. The Company utilizes top of the line equipment with a strict maintenance schedule to limit issues in the field, saving customers time and money. GO Wireline provides customers with solutions to any issue, even those that require thinking outside of the box and creative problem solving. With industry leading experience in tubing conveyed perforating and pipe recovery, The Company can accomplish even the most challenging jobs.

“This transition of ownership to our employees reflects my deep appreciation for the hard work, dedication, and talent of our workforce. In becoming owners themselves, they are directly invested in the future of this company,” said Mark Gjovig, Chairman of GO Wireline. “I have every confidence that this next chapter, with our team at the helm, will be filled with continued growth and success."

"This transaction was more than just a succession plan; it was about securing our legacy and ensuring that our employees, who have been the backbone of our success, have a real stake in the future,” stated Lucas Gjovig, CEO, GO Wireline. “This move empowers them to continue driving growth while preserving the values and culture we've worked hard to establish.”

"It was a privilege to advise GO Wireline on its sale to an employee stock ownership plan (ESOP). This transaction not only provides a path for continued growth and stability but also rewards the employees who have been integral to the company's success,” said Tristan Tahmaseb, Vice President at ButcherJoseph. “By transitioning ownership to the workforce, GO Wireline has secured its legacy while empowering its employees to share in the value they help create. We are confident that this ESOP will drive long-term benefits for both the employees and the company as a whole."

About ButcherJoseph & Co.

ButcherJoseph & Co. is a boutique investment banking firm specializing in sale transactions to strategic and financial buyers , employee ownership transactions (ESOPs), capital advisory (debt & equity), and valuations and fairness opinions for privately held businesses. ButcherJoseph is headquartered in St. Louis with a presence in Chicago, Washington, D.C., Miami, Palm Beach, Charlotte, and Scottsdale.

About GO Wireline, LLC

GO Wireline is the premier wireline service provider in the Bakken and in the DJ. With shops in Williston, ND, Dickinson, ND, and Greeley, CO, we can easily be where you need us on the job. You Call. We GO! GO Wireline is also ready to be your first call for pressure pumping services in the Bakken.

