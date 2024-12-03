Rapid7’s Managed Extended Detection and Response (MXDR) adds coverage for Amazon Web Services (AWS) Environments

BOSTON, Dec. 03, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Rapid7, Inc. , Inc. (NASDAQ: RPD), a leader in extended risk and threat detection, today announced the expansion of its Managed Extended Detection and Response (MXDR) service to include enhanced support for Amazon Web Services (AWS) environments. This service enhancement brings customers deeper cloud detection and response capabilities by combining cloud native telemetry, AWS security telemetry, and enhanced detections in the Rapid7 Command Platform. This will drive broader, faster threat detection and remediation, delivered by the Rapid7 security operations center (SOC).

Globally, over two million companies use AWS cloud computing services. These organizations must adapt their security programs to address increasingly dynamic workloads as they innovate and scale their cloud footprint. Rapid7’s MXDR delivers 24x7 coverage with tailored threat detection and response across an organization's AWS environments without the complexity of managing multiple tools.

“Rapid7’s MXDR support for AWS provides organizations with a comprehensive approach to securing their cloud environments, which is critical for security teams working to manage, prioritize, and respond to risk across their entire attack surface,” said Craig Adams, chief product officer at Rapid7. “By integrating AWS-native telemetry with Rapid7’s native advanced detection and response capabilities, MXDR delivers the context and coverage needed to handle complex threats in AWS environments.”

Through direct coverage for AWS environments, Rapid7 offers:

Enhanced Threat Detection and Contextualized Alerts : Correlates AWS telemetry with global threat intelligence to uncover sophisticated attacks and lateral movement within cloud environments.

Correlates AWS telemetry with global threat intelligence to uncover sophisticated attacks and lateral movement within cloud environments. Proactive Threat Hunting and 24x7 Monitoring: Rapid7’s SOC continuously monitors and investigates AWS alerts, reducing detection and response times while alleviating operational burden.

Rapid7’s SOC continuously monitors and investigates AWS alerts, reducing detection and response times while alleviating operational burden. Cloud Identity and Privilege Monitoring: Tracks anomalous identity behaviors, privilege escalations, and suspicious API activity to prevent unauthorized access and mitigate risks.

Tracks anomalous identity behaviors, privilege escalations, and suspicious API activity to prevent unauthorized access and mitigate risks. AI-Assisted Context: Enriches cloud alerts with risk-aware context for faster and more accurate incident triage and response.

The addition of AWS support strengthens Rapid7 MXDR’s ability to deliver unified security coverage across major cloud providers, including Azure and Google Cloud, while integrating with customers' existing tech stack, including Microsoft security tools.

To learn more about Rapid7’s Managed Detection and Response service with AWS support, visit https://www.rapid7.com/services/managed-detection-and-response-mdr . In addition, the Rapid7 team will be attending AWS re:Invent (December 2 -6). To talk to a Rapid7 expert onsite or to set up a demo, visit booth #697.

About Rapid7

Rapid7, Inc. (NASDAQ: RPD) is on a mission to create a safer digital world by making cybersecurity simpler and more accessible. We empower security professionals to manage a modern attack surface through our best-in-class technology, leading-edge research, and broad, strategic expertise. Rapid7’s comprehensive security solutions help more than 11,000 global customers unite cloud risk management with threat detection and response to reduce attack surfaces and eliminate threats with speed and precision. For more information, visit our website , check out our blog , or follow us on LinkedIn or X .

