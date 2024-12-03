How Battery Cell Technology is Playing an Extremely Vital Role in Space Exploration

PALM BEACH, Fla., Dec. 03, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- FN Media Group News Commentary - A recent report from Introspective Market Research projected that the Space Battery Market Size is predicted to show a 6.56% CAGR through 2032. In the rapidly advancing space industry, the demand for reliable, efficient, and innovative battery cell technology has become paramount. From enabling satellite operations and interplanetary missions to supporting the growing commercial space economy, energy storage solutions are at the heart of modern aerospace advancements. Space Battery Cells play a vital role in Space Missions. Battery cells are indispensable for space exploration due to their ability to store and deliver energy in harsh, unforgiving environments characterized by: Extreme Temperatures: Operating effectively in the vast thermal fluctuations of space; Radiation Exposure: Withstanding the high radiation levels of outer space; and Microgravity: Functioning optimally in weightless conditions. These batteries power a wide range of applications, including: Satellites and Orbital Platforms: Ensuring consistent energy for Earth observation, communication, and scientific data collection; Lunar and Deep Space Missions: Enabling spacecraft, landers, and rovers to operate autonomously in remote environments; and Rocket Propulsion Systems: Supporting reusable and expendable rocket technology. The integration of cutting-edge battery technology is crucial for overcoming the challenges of space exploration. Reliable energy systems ensure mission success, enable groundbreaking scientific discoveries, and support the sustainable growth of the space economy. Active companies in news today include: KULR Technology Group, Inc. (NYSE: KULR), Rocket Lab USA, Inc. (NASDAQ: RKLB), Planet Labs PBC (NYSE: PL), Intuitive Machines, Inc. (NASDAQ: LUNR), Solid Power, Inc. (NASDAQ: SLDP).

KULR Technology Group, Inc. (NYSE American: KULR) Announces Immediate Availability of NASA-Certified M35A Battery Cells for JSC 20793 Packs - KULR Technology Group, (the "Company" or "KULR"), a leader in advanced thermal management and vibration reduction solutions, is pleased to announce the immediate availability of NASA-certified M35A battery cells, qualified for use in JSC 20793-compliant battery packs. These 18650 cells are ready for procurement and represent a critical advancement in KULR’s mission to provide rapid access to certified space-ready solutions.

The M35A cells have undergone rigorous validation, meeting NASA's stringent requirements through both initial lot assessment and lot acceptance processes conducted under formal NASA Work Instructions. KULR has enhanced this validation by performing additional screening under WI-37, ensuring the cells meet the highest standards for mission-critical applications. To ensure full traceability, KULR provides comprehensive data from the screening process, along with lot and serial numbers, enabling customers to track each cell from its date of manufacture.

The M35A is a strategic component of NASA’s Artemis II mission, recognized for its exceptional cold-weather performance with an energy density of 214 Wh/kg at C/20 and -20°C. KULR is also integrating the M35A into its proprietary 400 Wh K1 Space battery, a cutting-edge solution designed to meet the demands of human space exploration. The K1 Space battery is scheduled for completion in early January 2025, with a formal review by the NASA safety boards to follow shortly thereafter.

In collaboration with NASA, KULR is working towards expanding the Strategic Battery Reserve to include larger-format cells and a broader range of qualified technologies. This initiative will enable faster procurement options and wider accessibility to 20793-compliant solutions for aerospace and defense customers.

“By offering NASA-certified cells and tailored solutions, KULR is committed to accelerating innovation and enabling our customers to meet their most challenging missions,” said Michael Mo, CEO of KULR Technology Group. “Whether it’s turnkey battery packs, qualification testing, PPR materials, or approved cells, our close collaboration with NASA positions us to deliver unmatched performance and reliability for space applications.” CONTINUED… Read this entire press release and more news for KULR at: https://www.financialnewsmedia.com/news-kulr/

In other developments in the markets of note:

Rocket Lab USA, Inc. (NASDAQ: RKLB), a global leader in launch services and space systems, has recently finalized a $23.9 million award from the U.S. Department of Commerce to increase its compound semiconductor manufacturing capability and capacity at the Company’s Albuquerque, New Mexico facility. The semiconductors produced by Rocket Lab are used in space-grade solar cells and other optoelectronic products that are important components for national security and commercial applications.

Earlier this year, the Company announced the signing of a preliminary terms sheet for funding under the CHIPS and Science Act. This award underscores Rocket Lab’s pivotal role in U.S. innovation and the space industry’s supply chain. The funding will enhance manufacturing capabilities at the company’s New Mexico facility, enabling Rocket Lab to scale semiconductor production to meet rapidly growing demand. In particular, the space-grade solar cells produced by Rocket Lab power satellites that require high reliability and optimum performance in extreme environments.

Planet Labs PBC (NYSE: PL), a leading provider of daily data and insights about Earth, recently announced that they have signed a multi-year, seven-figure deal with Laconic, a company leading a global shift in climate finance, empowering governments to monetize natural carbon assets through its Sovereign Carbon securitization platform. For the next three years, Laconic will be receiving both Planet’s 3 meter Forest Carbon Monitoring product and its 30-meter Forest Carbon product.

Laconic operates the data management and interchange platform, SADAR Natural Capital Monetization, which provides the structured data, real-time tracking, and AI-powered verification required for carbon securities to trade efficiently in the global market. With Planet’s satellite-data derived Forest Carbon products, Laconic will receive AI-powered forest carbon insights from around the globe. With these novel geospatial data feeds, Laconic will offer their customers accurate trends, correlations, and predictions to instill trusted trading confidence and empower informed decision-making in the carbon market.

Intuitive Machines, Inc. (NASDAQ: LUNR), a leading space exploration, infrastructure, and services company, has recently announced it has entered into a Cooperation Agreement with the Johns Hopkins University Applied Physics Laboratory (“APL”) to advance safe, secure, and reliable lunar communications and navigation infrastructure in cislunar space. Cislunar space encompasses the region of space that extends from Earth’s gravitational influence to the Moon’s surface, including its orbit out to over 2 million kilometers distance.

Under the agreement, Johns Hopkins University APL intends to collaborate with Intuitive Machines to determine if there are potential hardware applications that could benefit of the United States. Intuitive Machines may adapt these advancements for commercial use, furthering its leadership in the cislunar economy.

Solid Power, Inc. (NASDAQ: SLDP), a leading developer of solid-state battery technology, recently announced its operational and financial results for the third quarter of 2024. Recent Business Highlights Were: Selected by the U.S. Department of Energy for up to $50 million award negotiation for continuous production of sulfide-based solid electrolyte materials for advanced all-solid-state batteries; Commenced development activities in our electrolyte innovation center, or EIC, to enhance research and development capabilities and improve pre-pilot electrolyte manufacturing processes; Achieved all milestones and fully received all payments expected in 2024 under the SK On agreements. Line installation remains on track to be completed in mid-2025, following which validation activities are expected to commence; Continued repeated electrolyte sampling to multiple customers and received constructive feedback, enabling electrolyte improvements; and extended the BMW JDA and will continue to jointly develop cell technologies.

“The third quarter was successful on many fronts, with the major highlight being the validation we received from the DOE for our technology and business model, as we prepare to negotiate a grant for this exciting project that will expand our electrolyte production capabilities,” said John Van Scoter, President and Chief Executive Officer of Solid Power. “The team also started working in the EIC, which is a state-of-the-art electrolyte R&D and pre-pilot lab at SP2. We are excited about how the EIC will support and enable our electrolyte development and our ability to deliver electrolyte to meet our partners’ requirements.”

About FN Media Group:

At FN Media Group, via our top-rated online news portal at www.financialnewsmedia.com, we are one of the very few select firms providing top tier one syndicated news distribution, targeted ticker tag press releases and stock market news coverage for today’s emerging companies. #tickertagpressreleases #pressreleases

Follow us on Facebook to receive the latest news updates: https://www.facebook.com/financialnewsmedia

Follow us on Twitter for real time Market News: https://twitter.com/FNMgroup

Follow us on LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/in/financialnewsmedia/

DISCLAIMER: FN Media Group LLC (FNM), which owns and operates Financialnewsmedia.com and MarketNewsUpdates.com, is a third party publisher and news dissemination service provider, which disseminates electronic information through multiple online media channels. FNM is NOT affiliated in any manner with any company mentioned herein. FNM and its affiliated companies are a news dissemination solutions provider and are NOT a registered broker/dealer/analyst/adviser, holds no investment licenses and may NOT sell, offer to sell or offer to buy any security. FNM's market updates, news alerts and corporate profiles are NOT a solicitation or recommendation to buy, sell or hold securities. The material in this release is intended to be strictly informational and is NEVER to be construed or interpreted as research material. All readers are strongly urged to perform research and due diligence on their own and consult a licensed financial professional before considering any level of investing in stocks. All material included herein is republished content and details which were previously disseminated by the companies mentioned in this release. FNM is not liable for any investment decisions by its readers or subscribers. Investors are cautioned that they may lose all or a portion of their investment when investing in stocks. For current services performed FNM was compensated forty nine hundred dollars for news coverage of the current press releases issued by KULR Technology Group, Inc. by a non-affiliated third party. FNM HOLDS NO SHARES OF ANY COMPANY NAMED IN THIS RELEASE.

This release contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended and such forward-looking statements are made pursuant to the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. "Forward-looking statements" describe future expectations, plans, results, or strategies and are generally preceded by words such as "may", "future", "plan" or "planned", "will" or "should", "expected", "anticipates", "draft", "eventually" or "projected". You are cautioned that such statements are subject to a multitude of risks and uncertainties that could cause future circumstances, events, or results to differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements, including the risks that actual results may differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements as a result of various factors, and other risks identified in a company's annual report on Form 10-K or 10-KSB and other filings made by such company with the Securities and Exchange Commission. You should consider these factors in evaluating the forward-looking statements included herein, and not place undue reliance on such statements. The forward-looking statements in this release are made as of the date hereof and FNM undertakes no obligation to update such statements.

Contact Information:

Media Contact email: editor@financialnewsmedia.com - +1(561)325-8757

SOURCE: FN Media Group