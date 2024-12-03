Caddis Cloud Solutions Partners with Mission Critical Group to Deliver Customized Power Solutions for Data Centers

SAN ANTONIO and MCKINNEY, Texas, Dec. 03, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Caddis Cloud Solutions , a leading global advisory firm specializing in data center development and cloud capacity sourcing, announces a strategic partnership with Mission Critical Group (MCG) , a leading provider of innovative solutions for critical power challenges, specializing in design, manufacturing, delivery, and service of power systems. The partnership will focus on delivering integrated, efficient power systems tailored to meet the evolving needs of data centers across North America.

MCG brings extensive expertise in designing, manufacturing, and deploying power systems for mission-critical infrastructures. The company’s offerings span from backup power generation, switching UPS, and power distribution, ensuring seamless integration of power systems from the initial site evaluation to project delivery. Through this partnership, Caddis and MCG aim to simplify the data center development process by providing customized power solutions that address complex power challenges, while optimizing supply chain management and reducing waste.

“We are thrilled to partner with MCG to bring capability of a comprehensive range of power solutions to our clients,” said Scott Jarnagin, Founder and CEO of Caddis Cloud Solutions. “MCG’s expertise in mission-critical power systems, combined with Caddis’s proven track record in data center development, will provide our clients and the industry with innovative and efficient power solutions that meet the highest standards of reliability and sustainability.”

“Partnering with Caddis allows us to expand our footprint in the data center sector by providing clients with integrated power solutions that streamline design and deployment,” said Jeff Drees, CEO of Mission Critical Group. “Together, we are helping clients optimize their designs, reduce lead times, and improve energy efficiency.”

The collaboration marks a significant step toward improving capacity and capability for rapidly expanding data center developers and operators. By leveraging each company's strengths, Caddis and MCG will deliver power systems that meet the growing demand for scalable, reliable, and environmentally conscious infrastructure across North America.

About Caddis Cloud Solutions

Caddis Cloud Solutions is a premier global advisory firm specializing in strategic Data Center development, cloud capacity sourcing, and end-user deployment. With over 25 years of experience in bridging the gap between cloud capacity supply and demand, the firm ensures clients – from hyperscalers to enterprises, to cloud infrastructure providers, data center developers and operators, and others – receive tailored solutions for their cloud infrastructure needs. Caddis aims to form long-term partnerships with clients that extend beyond single engagements. For more information, please visit: www.caddiscloud.com

About Mission Critical Group

Mission Critical Group (MCG) designs, manufactures, delivers and services innovative solutions to solve our customers' critical power challenges. MCG offers packaged power solutions and products, leveraging over 650 employees with 200+ years of combined mission critical staff leadership experience. Operating across 700,000+ square feet of manufacturing space, MCG is ready to effectively meet evolving industry demands. MCG Companies include Mission Critical Facilities International (MCFI) , JTS and Point Eight Power . For more information, please visit www.missioncriticalgroup.com .

