AI Unlimited’s Lever App Introduces AI-Powered Student Loan Management Amid Anticipated Policy Shifts

LOS ANGELES, Dec. 03, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- AI Unlimited Group Inc. (OTCQB: AIUG) is proud to announce the launch of Lever App, an innovative platform designed to assist borrowers in navigating the evolving landscape of student loan repayment. Lever App leverages artificial intelligence to provide personalized repayment strategies, ensuring users can effectively manage their student debt amidst anticipated federal policy changes.

With the incoming administration signaling a rollback of existing student debt relief initiatives, including potential termination of the Saving on a Valuable Education (SAVE) plan, borrowers face significant uncertainty. Proposed policy shifts may also involve eliminating income-driven repayment plans and the Public Service Loan Forgiveness program. These changes could impact repayment terms and forgiveness options, making proactive debt management more crucial than ever.

Lever App’s AI-Driven Solutions

Lever App utilizes advanced AI algorithms to analyze each user’s financial situation, offering tailored repayment plans that adapt to policy changes. Key features include:

Personalized Repayment Strategies: Customized plans that align with individual financial goals and the latest federal policies.

Real-Time Policy Updates: Continuous monitoring of legislative developments to keep users informed and prepared.

Financial Health Monitoring: Tools to track credit scores and overall financial well-being, ensuring borrowers remain on a path to financial stability.



“Lever App is committed to empowering borrowers by providing clarity and control over their student loans, especially during times of policy uncertainty,” said Trent McKendrick, CEO of AI Unlimited Group. “Our AI-driven platform equips users with the knowledge and tools necessary to make informed financial decisions, regardless of the shifting legislative environment.”

About AI Unlimited Group Inc.

AI Unlimited Group Inc. is an AI-driven technology incubator dedicated to creating seamless, high-impact experiences for individuals and businesses. Focusing on financial services, investment, and travel, AI Unlimited Group leverages AI, machine learning, and advanced cloud infrastructure to provide users with personalized, actionable insights. For more information, visit www.aiug.ai.

