Taboola and WeatherBug Announce New, Exclusive Multi-Year Deal

NEW YORK, Dec. 03, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Taboola (Nasdaq: TBLA), a global leader in powering recommendations for the open web, today announced a new three-year deal with WeatherBug (a GroundTruth brand), leading weather site and mobile app with over 20 million users and Taboola partner since 2019.

Under the renewed deal, WeatherBug will continue to leverage Taboola’s suite of products across multiple user touchpoints to grow its audience, optimize user engagement, and drive revenue. Taboola will remain implemented across WeatherBug’s digital properties including its app (spanning iOS and Android devices) and web interface (on mobile and desktop).

Additionally, Taboola will continue to help Weatherbug optimize and tailor the user experience to drive engagement with Taboola Feed , providing readers with personalized multi-format content recommendations to make for a highly engaging experience. Weatherbug will also soon incorporate video reel placements, which drive higher user engagement while opening up new premium demand channels.

“WeatherBug stands out for our commitment to delivering reliable weather information while leveraging advanced technology to create a seamless user experience, and Taboola has been an important partner in helping us stay true to this mission since 2019,” said Gundeep Hora, President and General Manager at WeatherBug. “We’re thrilled to continue our partnership with them and look forward to seeing what else we can accomplish together.”

“WeatherBug is a go-to weather resource for anyone needing timely and accurate weather information, and we’re honored to be chosen as their recommendations partner since 2019,” said Adam Singolda, CEO and Founder at Taboola. “It’s been exciting to watch WeatherBug grow over the past 5 years and we’re looking forward to giving them the holistic resources they need to grow their business even further.”

About WeatherBug

WeatherBug is a leading weather consumer brand with over 20 million users. With the industry’s most extensive weather observation networks and unique severe weather detection, WeatherBug’s vision is to provide environmental intelligence for all aspects of people’s lives. The WeatherBug app is a top-rated weather app in the app stores.

WeatherBug is a GroundTruth company.

About Taboola

Taboola powers recommendations for the open web, helping people discover things they may like.

The company’s platform, powered by artificial intelligence, is used by digital properties, including websites, devices and mobile apps, to drive monetization and user engagement. Taboola has long-term partnerships with some of the top digital properties in the world, including Yahoo, CNBC, BBC, NBC News, Business Insider, The Independent and El Mundo.

Around 18,000 advertisers use Taboola to reach nearly 600 million daily active users in a brand-safe environment. Taboola is a leader in powering e-commerce recommendations, driving more than 1 million monthly transactions, with leading brands including Walmart, Macy’s, Skechers and eBay among key customers.

Learn more at www.taboola.com and follow @taboola on Twitter.

