Fortinet Elevates Web Application Security and Performance with New Unified Platform

Fortinet® (NASDAQ: FTNT), the global cybersecurity leader driving the convergence of networking and security, today announced FortiAppSec Cloud, a new cloud-delivered platform that integrates key web application security and performance management tools into a single offering. The platform streamlines web and API security, advanced bot defense, and global server load balancing, among other capabilities, so customers can confidently secure and manage their hybrid and multi-cloud environments.

“Web applications are foundational to the success of modern enterprises, but they are extremely challenging to secure, leaving businesses with a substantial attack surface,” said Vincent Hwang, VP, Cloud Security, Fortinet. “With FortiAppSec Cloud, we’ve converged AI-powered security and key performance tools to empower organizations with a unified platform that simplifies web application security management, decreases risk, and reduces costs for our customers. By evolving from conventional, siloed web application security solutions, businesses can stay ahead of sophisticated threats and provide a superior user experience across their entire network.”

The Need for Streamlined Web Application Security and Management

Modern, dynamic web applications are challenging to secure and manage because they reside across disparate environments, leverage varying tools, and demand unique configurations. Current solutions often require a tradeoff between security and simplicity. By integrating key features into a single platform, FortiAppSec Cloud cuts through this complexity to reduce risk and centralize management. In fact, according to Fortinet’s 2024 Cloud Security Report conducted by Cybersecurity Insiders, 95% of cybersecurity professionals advocate for a single-dashboard approach to streamline security policies, enhance visibility, and simplify cloud complexities.

FortiAppSec Cloud: A Comprehensive Web Application Platform

With FortiAppSec Cloud, customers have deep visibility and control over web applications within their complex, multi-cloud environments. They can configure and manage security features and performance tools via an easy-to-use console, streamlining business operations while ensuring the protection of their network. Key capabilities include:

Advanced bot defense uses continuous machine learning (ML) and behavioral analysis to protect applications from account takeover attempts, data theft, and service disruption.

uses continuous machine learning (ML) and behavioral analysis to protect applications from account takeover attempts, data theft, and service disruption. Global server load balancing provides intelligent traffic routing with seamless failover and synthetic testing, ensuring optimal application performance across even the most complex, multi-cloud environments.

provides intelligent traffic routing with seamless failover and synthetic testing, ensuring optimal application performance across even the most complex, multi-cloud environments. Web and API security , powered by the FortiAppSec Cloud ML-driven engine and complemented by real-time threat intelligence from FortiGuard Labs, identifies anomalies, inspects payloads, and distinguishes between legitimate users and potential threats. Organizations will have fewer false positives, faster response times, and stronger protection against even the most sophisticated cyberattacks.

, powered by the FortiAppSec Cloud ML-driven engine and complemented by real-time threat intelligence from FortiGuard Labs, identifies anomalies, inspects payloads, and distinguishes between legitimate users and potential threats. Organizations will have fewer false positives, faster response times, and stronger protection against even the most sophisticated cyberattacks. World-class threat analytics identifies attack patterns and security incidents across all web applications. It provides contextual analysis, prioritization, and remediation guidance, helping increase productivity by alleviating alert fatigue and reducing the number of manual tasks for security teams.

FortiAppSec Cloud is a part of the Fortinet Security Fabric, a unified cybersecurity platform, and integrates seamlessly with other Fortinet cloud security and management solutions. This means customers can create an end-to-end security and risk management approach that works for their unique, multi-cloud environment.

