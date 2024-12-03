Belmont Abbey College Welcomes Alums as Faculty for New Graduate Motorsport Management Program

Belmont, N.C., Dec. 03, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Belmont Abbey College is thrilled to announce the return of two highly accomplished undergraduate alumni who will join the faculty as professors in the newly launched Master of Arts (MA) in Motorsport Management degree program—the only one of its kind in the United States. With their extensive experience and national recognition in the field, these accomplished individuals will bring a wealth of knowledge and expertise to the program.

The Master of Arts in Motorsport Management program at Belmont Abbey College is designed to equip students with advanced skills and knowledge to excel in the fast-paced and competitive motorsport industry. With the addition of these accomplished alumni as faculty members, students will have the unique opportunity to learn from industry experts who have achieved remarkable success in their careers. Dr. Trey Cunningham, Program Director of the MA in Motorsport Management at Belmont Abbey College, expressed his excitement about the return of these esteemed alumni. He stated, "We are delighted to welcome back our talented graduates who have excelled in the motorsport industry. Their success and dedication will undoubtedly inspire our students and contribute to the growth and development of our Motorsport Management program."

One of the returning alumni, Mike Laheta, graduated from Belmont Abbey College with a Bachelor of Arts in Business, specializing in Motorsports. He has since achieved remarkable success in the motorsports industry, holding key positions such as leading partnerships for Front Row Motorsports and the NASCAR Hall of Fame before serving as Managing Director of National Partnership Sales at NASCAR, and, most recently, Senior Vice President and Head of Partnerships at Thrill One Sports and Entertainment. Laheta has earned national recognition for his exceptional contributions to the field. He shared his enthusiasm for joining the faculty, saying, "I am honored to have the opportunity to give back to the institution that provided me with a solid foundation for my career. I look forward to sharing my experiences and helping students navigate the dynamic world of motorsports."

The second alumnus, Quinn Beekwilder, also graduated from Belmont Abbey College with a Bachelor of Arts in Sports Management and has made significant contributions to the motorsport industry with his experience at Charlotte Motor Speedway, and then has worked as the Coordinator of the Abbey’s Motorsport Management Undergraduate program since 2020. He expressed his excitement for the new MA in Motorsport Management, stating, "Belmont Abbey College holds a special place in my heart, and I am absolutely thrilled about the launch of the Master of Arts in Motorsport Management program, the first of its kind in the United States! We’re equipping the next generation of leaders for this dynamic industry."

Belmont Abbey College is excited to welcome back Mike Laheta and Quinn Beekwilder as faculty members for the Master of Arts in Motorsport Management program. Their expertise will enrich the student experience and bolster the college’s position as a leader in motorsport education. The program will also expand with more motorsport industry professionals in the future.

Belmont Abbey College is currently accepting applications for the Fall 2025 semester while the Master of Arts in Motorsport Management awaits final approval from the Southern Association of Colleges and Schools Commission on Colleges (SACSCOC). Apply here . For more information about the Master of Arts in Motorsport Management program at Belmont Abbey College, click here .

About Belmont Abbey College: Founded in 1876, Belmont Abbey College is a private, Catholic baccalaureate and liberal arts institution. Our mission is to educate students in the liberal arts and sciences so that in all things God may be glorified. Guided by the Catholic intellectual tradition and the Benedictine spirit of prayer and learning, we welcome a diverse body of students and provide them with an education that will enable them to lead lives of integrity, to succeed professionally, to become responsible citizens, and to be a blessing to themselves and to others. Our beautiful and historic campus is conveniently located just 10 miles west of Charlotte, N.C., and is currently home to more than 1500 students. For more information, visit https://belmontabbeycollege.edu/.

Attachment