Trillion Energy Successfully Re-completes Wells in VS Program

Vancouver, B.C. , Dec. 03, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Trillion Energy International Inc. (“Trillion” or the “Company”) (CSE: TCF) (OTCQB: TRLEF) (Frankfurt: Z62) is pleased to announce that it has successfully run 2 3/8 velocity string tubing (“VS”) in four existing wells, including three long reach wells on the Akcakoca Platform at the SASB Gas Field, Turkey.

The new tubing operation was conducted to reduce water loading, increase production and overall recovery from the wells. With the new tubing strings, the wells should be able to produce at a lower WHP (well head pressure) for a longer period.

Following the velocity string installation, production from Guluc-2 and West Akcakoca-1 commenced production again and is showing steady improvement, demonstrating the program's initial success in enhancing well performance. Both wells previously experienced production challenges causing down time due to water loading with the previous 4 1/2 tubing. The Akcakoca-3 well continues production with reduced daily water production.

The Company is presently planning the next phase of the operation, which is running the VS on two tripod wells and stimulating all the wells to clean up the producing reservoirs, build pressure and increase production. Choke sizes are being adjusted to minimize water production and maximize gas production. The Company has been injecting nitrogen into wells to flush out water build up as needed.

Winter weather conditions prolonged the operation and necessitated a week's break between the tripods and platform operation, as did the requirement for ordering additional equipment (burst disks) which are expected to arrive later this week.

The Company is confident that these measures will lead to an increase in production for these wells.

About the Company

Trillion Energy International Inc is focused on oil and natural gas production for Europe and Türkiye with natural gas assets in Türkiye. The Company is 49% owner of the SASB natural gas field, a Black Sea natural gas development and a 19.6% (except three wells with 9.8%) interest in the Cendere oil field. More information may be found on www.sedar.com , and our website.



‎Contact

Arthur Halleran, Chief Executive Officer

‎Brian Park, Vice President of Finance

1-778-819-1585

E-mail: info@trillionenergy.com ;

Website: www.trillionenergy.com

