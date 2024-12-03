Green Check Partners with Kisan America to Deliver Smart Safe and Cash Management Solutions for the Cannabis Industry

BONITA SPRINGS, FLORIDA, Dec. 03, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Green Check (GC), the leading fintech provider of financial services solutions and industry insights in the emerging cannabis market, today announced its partnership with Kisan America , the world’s leading provider of cash management solutions, to expand access to best-in-class smart safe and financial management systems for the cannabis industry. The partnership will focus on quickly deploying a much-needed set of integrated and automated financial solutions through Green Check’s network of connected cannabis retail clients, bringing provisional credit for all connected businesses.

“In an industry that remains overwhelmingly cash-based, cannabis operators often face multi-day delays in the availability of their cash, negatively impacting both daily cash flow and bottom lines – something we see first-hand with the more than 6,000 retail cannabis clients Green Check works with,” said Kevin Hart, founder and CEO of Green Check. “This partnership with Kisan allows us to address this critical need by providing our network with integrated cash management solutions that streamline operations, while maintaining the highest level of security, to ensure growth and success.”

Through this partnership, Green Check’s network of more than 170 banks and credit union clients and Cash-In-Transit (CIT) providers will be able to offer same-day provisional credit, substantially reduced operating costs, and improved risk controls to their cannabis customers. By incorporating advanced security measures like encrypted transaction processing, tamper-resistant hardware and surveillance integration, Kisan’s solutions help mitigate the risks of fraud and unauthorized access. Together, Green Check and Kisan will deploy customizable smart safes, along with cloud-based software for real-time monitoring and data analysis, enabling businesses to detect irregularities and respond promptly to potential security threats, at-scale.

“Kisan, renowned for its innovation in providing safe, reliable, and automated systems tailored to highly regulated, cash-intensive industries such as retail and financial institutions, is uniquely positioned to address the needs of the legal U.S. cannabis industry,” said Patrick Moore, Vice President of Sales at Kisan America. “Through our partnership with Green Check, we are excited to expand the adoption of our cutting-edge cash management solutions for cannabis operators, delivering unprecedented levels of cash accessibility, operational efficiency, security, and compliance.”

As the cannabis industry continues to evolve and expand, Green Check and Kisan are committed to developing innovative solutions that support the unique financial needs of cannabis operators. Both companies will be attending the 13th annual MJBizCon on December 3-6 in Vegas, where they will share more on the launch of the partnership.

About Green Check

Green Check (GC) is modernizing the way cannabis businesses and financial institutions work together. Founded in 2017 by a team of technology, banking, and regulatory experts, GC provides industry-leading technology, advisory services and data-driven insights to more than 170 financial institutions and nearly 13,000 cannabis-related businesses. Green Check was included in both the 2024 and 2023 Forbes Cannabis 42.0 list, recognized by CNBC as one of the World’s Top FinTech Companies, and named one of 50 game-changers in the cannabis industry in the 4th annual The Cannabis 50. It has been repeatedly recognized as Top Compliance Company and Top Compliance Leader at the PBC Awards, the premier cannabis industry honors. In addition, it has been recognized as the Top Financial Technology by the Green Market Report and was also named as one of top Best Places to Work in Fintech in 2022, 2023 and 2024 by American Banker. To learn more about Green Check, visit greencheckverified.com and follow GC on LinkedIn .