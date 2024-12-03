Cyber A.I. Group Executes Comprehensive Agreement to Acquire Established American Cybersecurity Company

MIAMI, NEW YORK and PARIS, Dec. 03, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cyber A.I. Group, Inc. (“CyberAI” or the “Company”), an emerging growth Cybersecurity, Artificial Intelligence and IT services company engaged in the proactive acquisition of a broad spectrum of Cybersecurity service providers on an international basis, announced today that it has executed a comprehensive Letter of Intent to acquire an established American cybersecurity firm. The announcement was made by A.J. Cervantes, Jr., Chairman of CyberAI and Chairman of Trilogy Capital Group, LLC, CyberAI’s founding shareholder.

“The extraordinary value of this major acquisition cannot be overstated,” said Mr. Cervantes. “Generating over $30 million in annual revenue, this very significant prospective acquisition is a major step in our global mergers and acquisitions strategy and underscores our overriding commitment to highly proactive growth. By enhancing our market presence and service capabilities, we aim to deliver exceptional value for stakeholders while fast-tracking progress toward our pre-IPO milestones.”

With a reputation as a leading and highly profitable national cybersecurity firm, the prospective acquisition is expected to bring an established client base and critical expertise to CyberAI. This strategic move directly supports CyberAI’s goal of strengthening our international cybersecurity presence and expanding our global footprint in priority markets.

“As we have previously stated, as part of our growth strategy, CyberAI is targeting $100 million in annualized revenue over the next twelve to eighteen months,” added Mr. Cervantes, “This ambitious goal will be achieved through a balanced combination of strategic international acquisitions and organic growth. At the same time, we’re focused on equipping our clients with next-generation A.I.-powered technologies tailored to cybersecurity challenges.”

It is anticipated that New York-based ThinkEquity LLC, an investment bank specializing in public and private capital raises, will provide principal financing for the acquisition. On October 18, 2024, CyberAI announced the execution of an investment banking agreement with ThinkEquity in support of CyberAI’s M&A strategy. For more information, please visit: www.think-equity.com.

Finalization of the transaction is expected in the coming months, subject to regulatory approvals and standard closing conditions. Additional updates regarding the acquisition will be provided on a periodic basis.

About Cyber A.I. Group

Cyber A.I. Group, Inc. (“CyberAI”) is an international company engaged in the acquisition and management of worldwide Cybersecurity and IT services firms. CyberAI is pursuing a highly proactive “Buy & Build” strategy to rapidly expand operations internationally by acquiring a broad spectrum of IT services companies and repositioning them to address fast-growing market needs for Cybersecurity and Artificial Intelligence markets. The Company has developed an active pipeline of 300+ perspective acquisitions which are in various stages of analysis. The Company’s initial target is to acquire multiple companies representing aggregate revenues annualizing $100 million. CyberAI's business model is focused on the acquisition and consolidation of IT services companies worldwide with proven ability in broad conventional technology services with strong cash flow and enhance performance through A.I.-driven Cybersecurity initiatives. This emphasis on conventional companies with strong revenues and EBITDA distinguishes CyberAI from the explosion of A.I. startups that may be pinning their future on a single technological breakthrough which may never materialize. This “Buy & Build” strategy provides CyberAI with the maximum flexibility for diversification and risk management for moving into new fields and addressing fast moving market opportunities. For additional information, please visit: cyberaigroup.io .

