FMI Report: Key Trends in Energy-Efficient Train Battery Industry

The global Train Battery Market is expected to grow significantly, with an estimated value of USD 629.1 million in 2024, projected to reach USD 1,024.7 million by 2034. This represents a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5.0% between 2024 and 2034. In 2023, the market generated USD 599.1 million in revenue and is anticipated to achieve a year-over-year growth rate of 5.1% in 2024. This growth trajectory suggests a nearly 1.7-fold increase in market value over the forecast period.

The growing demand for energy-efficient batteries is playing a pivotal role in enhancing both sustainability and operational efficiency in the railway sector. Advances in battery technology are driving the adoption of cleaner and more efficient energy solutions. Key segments, such as lithium-ion batteries and auxiliary function batteries, are essential in meeting energy demands while improving the reliability of train operations.

Environmental concerns, combined with stricter regulatory frameworks, are accelerating the shift towards battery-powered trains, particularly in Europe, where governments actively promote green transportation initiatives. This trend is characterized by the replacement of diesel engines with electrified and hybrid locomotive systems, reducing emissions and improving energy efficiency.

This growth is supported by:

• High demand from the railway industry for alternative fuel options, reducing import costs.

• Rising investment for projects for railway electrification.

• The railway industry intends to replace cost-intensive diesel engines with batteries.

• The surge in the allocation of the budget for the development of the railway industry.

• Demand amongst the populace for safe, secure, and efficient rail transportation, coupled with trains having better capacity.

• Rising testing and development of autonomous trains could create numerous opportunities for key industry players

Government Regulations to Restrict the Growth Momentum of Train Batteries Industry to Some Extent

Although the market is projected to have healthy growth, certain elements are prevailing in the industry that is likely to curb the development of the train battery market in the long run. First, the strict regulations imposed by the government on train batteries are a key aspect deterring the sales of the concerned product.

Furthermore, there is a high operating cost involved in the high-speed rail network. The huge capital investments are estimated to stifle the growth of the train battery market during the forecast period. Additionally, another key growth impeder emerges in the form of widespread usage of hydrogen fuel and hybrid trains. Furthermore, the skill gap prevails in undertaking installation requirements, which is a significant threat to the expansion of the train battery market.

Key Takeaways for the Train Battery Market

• Growing Demand for Energy Efficiency

The rising focus on energy-efficient and sustainable power solutions is driving significant advancements in train battery technologies.

• Shift Toward Green Transportation

Increasing environmental concerns and stricter regulations are fostering the adoption of battery-powered and hybrid trains, particularly in regions with strong government support, like Europe.

• Technological Advancements

Innovations in battery technology, especially in lithium-ion and auxiliary function batteries, are enhancing energy storage capabilities, reliability, and operational efficiency in trains.

• Decline of Diesel Engines

The transition to electrified and hybrid train systems is gradually replacing traditional diesel engines, contributing to reduced emissions and lower energy consumption.

• Supportive Policies and Investments

Government initiatives promoting green transportation and substantial investments in electrification infrastructure are accelerating market growth.

• Steady Market Growth

The market is expected to grow steadily over the next decade, with increased adoption driven by the dual goals of sustainability and improved performance in railway operations.

• Regional Growth Drivers

Europe leads the market due to stringent environmental policies, while other regions are also catching up with investments in cleaner transportation technologies.

"The Train Battery Market is at the forefront of transforming railway operations with sustainable and energy-efficient solutions. As advancements in battery technology align with global environmental goals, the shift toward electrified and hybrid systems is redefining the future of green transportation." – says Nikhil Kaitwade, Associate Vice President at Future Market Insights (FMI).





Country-wise Insights

Improvisation of Railway Infrastructure Across Developing Economies Boost the Industry Growth of Train Batteries.

Country/Region United States Statistics The USA is expected to hold a significant market share for the train battery market through 2033. Currently, the United States is responsible for an approximate market share of 18.1% in 2023. Growth Propellants It is identified that the railway industry across the USA is indulging in numerous infrastructural developments. They are making efforts towards increasing the efficiency of railway systems for passenger and freight transportation. This requires a lot of energy, thereby bolstering the market demand for train batteries.





Country/Region Europe Statistics Europe has emerged as a leading region for the train battery market. At present Germany is accountable for a market share of 4.9% in 2023, with the United Kingdom advancing at a moderately paced CAGR of 3.1%. Growth Propellants It is identified that the European government is making a heavy investment for meeting the requirements of the latest technology setup needed in the autonomous trains. This factor is a key demand driver of train batteries in the European region.

Additionally, the increased need for managing the fleet has resulted in more trains, aiding the train battery market growth.





Country/Region Japan Statistics Japan has emerged as a country making a significant contribution to the Asia Pacific train battery market. In 2023, it is accountable for a market share of 5.5% and is likely to accrue more shares in the upcoming years. Growth Propellants There is a high demand for efficient, safe, and secured rail transport for passengers across Japan. A growing number of electrical trains for the transfer of fleet and passengers from one location to another is leading to the market expansion of train batteries across the country.





Country/Region Korea Statistics The Korean train battery market is estimated to have notable growth through the forecast period. Growth Propellants A rise in budget allocation for the development of the railway’s infrastructure and the electrification of the board gauge network across Korea is estimated to foster the expansion of the train battery market through 2033.





Countries Value CAGR (2024 to 2034) The USA 5.8% Germany 5.3% The UK 4.8% Japan 3.9% China 3.5%



Challenges Faced by the Train Battery Market

• High Initial Costs

The upfront investment required for advanced battery technologies, infrastructure, and electrification is a significant barrier for many railway operators.

• Limited Energy Density

Current battery technologies, especially in large-scale applications like trains, face limitations in energy density, which can restrict operational range and efficiency.

• Battery Lifecycle and Durability

Train batteries need to withstand heavy-duty usage and varying environmental conditions, but issues with battery lifespan and degradation remain a challenge.

• Infrastructure Gaps

The lack of sufficient charging and maintenance infrastructure, particularly in developing regions, slows the adoption of battery-powered and hybrid trains.

• Competition from Alternative Technologies

Electrified rail systems and hydrogen fuel cell technologies are emerging as competitors, potentially limiting the market share of train batteries.

• Environmental Concerns with Battery Disposal

Disposal and recycling of used batteries pose environmental challenges, as improper handling can lead to hazardous waste and pollution.

• Energy Storage Limitations for Long-Distance Trains

Train batteries often struggle to meet the energy demands of long-distance and freight trains, where traditional or alternative systems may be preferred.

• Dependence on Raw Materials

The production of advanced batteries relies on critical raw materials like lithium, cobalt, and nickel, which are subject to price volatility and supply chain disruptions.

Competitive Landscape

Technological advancements in the Global Train Battery market are enhancing efficiency and performance, with lithium-ion batteries leading due to their energy density and longevity. The rise of autonomous trains and the expansion of metro networks are fueling demand for more sustainable power solutions.

The electrification of railways is also driving the shift towards greener, more efficient train systems. As these trends accelerate, battery technologies are evolving to support faster charging, better performance, and reduced environmental impact, aligning with the industry’s push for smarter, eco-friendly transportation solutions.

Recent Industry Developments

In Sep 2024, Hitachi Rail, in collaboration with Innovate UK, the University of Birmingham, and DB ESG, unveiled next-generation battery technology for commuter and intercity trains. The new lithium iron phosphate (LFP) battery is 40% smaller and 22% more energy-dense than previous models. It aims to enhance operational efficiency, reduce emissions, and support the electrification of non-electrified rail routes, contributing to the development of more sustainable rail transportation.

In August 2023, Alstom and Verkehrsverbund Mittelsachsen introduced a new battery-powered electric train in Germany. The Coradia Continental model, with a 120 km range and a top speed of 160 km/h, will operate on the Chemnitz-Leipzig line starting in 2024. This innovation supports the transition to cleaner rail transport, reducing pollution on non-electrified routes. The project reflects Alstom's commitment to sustainable mobility, offering a range of zero-emission solutions, including battery and hydrogen trains.

Key Players

AEG Power Solutions

Amara Raja Group

East Penn Manufacturing Company

ENERSYS

EXIDE INDUSTRIES LTD.

FIRST NATIONAL BATTERY

FURUKAWA ELECTRIC CO., LTD.

GS Yuasa International Ltd.

Hitachi Rail Limited

HOPPECKE Carl Zoellner & Sohn GmbH

FENGRI POWER & ELECTRIC CO., LIMITED

Power & Industrial Battery Systems GmbH

Saft

SEC Battery

Shuangdeng Group Co, Ltd



Key Segmentations

By Train Type:

The Train Type segment is further categorized into Autonomous Trains, Hybrid Locomotives, and Fully Battery Operated Trains.

By Battery Type:

The Battery Type segment is classified into Lead Acid Battery, Nickel Cadmium Battery, and Lithium Ion Battery.

By Locomotive Type:

The Locomotive Type segment is categorized into Diesel Locomotive, Diesel Multiple Units, Electric Locomotive, Electric Multiple Units, Bullet Train, Metros, Light Monorail, Passenger Coaches and Freight Wagon.

By Application:

The Application segment is categorized into Starter Battery and Auxiliary Function Battery.

By Region:

Regions considered in the study include North America, Latin America, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, East Asia, South Asia & Pacific, and the Middle East and Africa.

German Translation

Der globale Markt für Zugbatterien wird voraussichtlich stark wachsen und im Jahr 2024 einen geschätzten Wert von 629,1 Millionen USD erreichen. Bis 2034 soll er voraussichtlich 1.024,7 Millionen USD erreichen. Dies entspricht einer durchschnittlichen jährlichen Wachstumsrate (CAGR) von 5,0 % zwischen 2024 und 2034. Im Jahr 2023 erzielte der Markt einen Umsatz von 599,1 Millionen USD und wird im Jahr 2024 voraussichtlich eine jährliche Wachstumsrate von 5,1 % erreichen. Diese Wachstumskurve deutet auf eine fast 1,7-fache Steigerung des Marktwerts im Prognosezeitraum hin.

Die steigende Nachfrage nach energieeffizienten Batterien spielt eine entscheidende Rolle bei der Verbesserung von Nachhaltigkeit und Betriebseffizienz im Eisenbahnsektor. Fortschritte in der Batterietechnologie treiben die Einführung saubererer und effizienterer Energielösungen voran. Schlüsselsegmente wie Lithium-Ionen-Batterien und Batterien für Zusatzfunktionen sind unverzichtbar, um den Energiebedarf zu decken und gleichzeitig die Zuverlässigkeit des Zugbetriebs zu verbessern.

Umweltbedenken und strengere gesetzliche Rahmenbedingungen beschleunigen den Übergang zu batteriebetriebenen Zügen, insbesondere in Europa, wo die Regierungen aktiv Initiativen für umweltfreundliche Transporte fördern. Dieser Trend ist durch den Ersatz von Dieselmotoren durch Elektro- und Hybridlokomotiven gekennzeichnet, wodurch die Emissionen reduziert und die Energieeffizienz verbessert werden.

Analyse des Marktes für Zugbatterien

Der Markt für Zugbatterien verzeichnet ein bemerkenswertes Wachstum, das durch den steigenden Bedarf an energieeffizienten und nachhaltigen Energielösungen im Eisenbahnsektor angetrieben wird. Mit den fortschreitenden Fortschritten in der Batterietechnologie bewegt sich die Branche in Richtung saubererer, effizienterer Energiesysteme, die die Zuverlässigkeit und Betriebseffizienz verbessern. Wichtige Batterietypen wie Lithium-Ionen- und Zusatzfunktionsbatterien spielen eine entscheidende Rolle bei der Deckung des Energiebedarfs und unterstützen gleichzeitig den Übergang zu umweltfreundlichen Praktiken. Die Einführung batteriebetriebener Züge gewinnt insbesondere in Regionen wie Europa an Dynamik, wo starke staatliche Unterstützung für umweltfreundlichen Transport und strengere Umweltvorschriften Investitionen in Elektrifizierung und Hybridlokomotivsysteme fördern. Dieser Trend unterstreicht die Abkehr von herkömmlichen Dieselmotoren, reduziert die Emissionen und fördert die Energieeinsparung.

Wichtige Erkenntnisse für den Markt für Zugbatterien

Wachsende Nachfrage nach Energieeffizienz

Der zunehmende Fokus auf energieeffiziente und nachhaltige Energielösungen führt zu erheblichen Fortschritten bei der Zugbatterietechnologie.

Der zunehmende Fokus auf energieeffiziente und nachhaltige Energielösungen führt zu erheblichen Fortschritten bei der Zugbatterietechnologie. Umstellung auf umweltfreundliche Transportmittel

Zunehmende Umweltbedenken und strengere Vorschriften fördern die Einführung von batteriebetriebenen Zügen und Hybridzügen, insbesondere in Regionen mit starker staatlicher Unterstützung wie Europa.

Zunehmende Umweltbedenken und strengere Vorschriften fördern die Einführung von batteriebetriebenen Zügen und Hybridzügen, insbesondere in Regionen mit starker staatlicher Unterstützung wie Europa. Technologische Fortschritte:

Innovationen in der Batterietechnologie, insbesondere bei Lithium-Ionen- und Zusatzfunktionsbatterien, verbessern die Energiespeicherkapazität, Zuverlässigkeit und Betriebseffizienz von Zügen.

Innovationen in der Batterietechnologie, insbesondere bei Lithium-Ionen- und Zusatzfunktionsbatterien, verbessern die Energiespeicherkapazität, Zuverlässigkeit und Betriebseffizienz von Zügen. Rückgang der Dieselmotoren

Durch die Umstellung auf Elektro- und Hybridzüge werden herkömmliche Dieselmotoren nach und nach ersetzt, was zu geringeren Emissionen und einem niedrigeren Energieverbrauch beiträgt.

Durch die Umstellung auf Elektro- und Hybridzüge werden herkömmliche Dieselmotoren nach und nach ersetzt, was zu geringeren Emissionen und einem niedrigeren Energieverbrauch beiträgt. Unterstützende Maßnahmen und Investitionen

Regierungsinitiativen zur Förderung umweltfreundlicher Verkehrsmittel und erhebliche Investitionen in die Elektrifizierungsinfrastruktur beschleunigen das Marktwachstum.

Regierungsinitiativen zur Förderung umweltfreundlicher Verkehrsmittel und erhebliche Investitionen in die Elektrifizierungsinfrastruktur beschleunigen das Marktwachstum. Stetiges Marktwachstum

Es wird erwartet, dass der Markt im Laufe des nächsten Jahrzehnts stetig wächst. Die zunehmende Akzeptanz wird durch die doppelten Ziele der Nachhaltigkeit und der Leistungssteigerung im Eisenbahnbetrieb vorangetrieben.

Es wird erwartet, dass der Markt im Laufe des nächsten Jahrzehnts stetig wächst. Die zunehmende Akzeptanz wird durch die doppelten Ziele der Nachhaltigkeit und der Leistungssteigerung im Eisenbahnbetrieb vorangetrieben. Regionale Wachstumstreiber:

Europa ist aufgrund strenger Umweltschutzbestimmungen Marktführer, während auch andere Regionen mit Investitionen in sauberere Transporttechnologien aufholen.



Länderspezifische Einblicke

Der folgende Abschnitt behandelt die Branchenanalyse für Zugbatterien in verschiedenen Ländern. Es wird eine Nachfrageanalyse für Schlüsselländer in mehreren Regionen der Welt bereitgestellt, darunter Nordamerika, Lateinamerika, Ostasien, Südasien-Pazifik, Westeuropa, Osteuropa, Naher Osten und Afrika. Diese Daten helfen Investoren, die jüngsten Trends aufmerksam zu beobachten, durchzugehen und sie in geordneter Weise zu untersuchen.

Länder Wert CAGR (2024 bis 2034) Die USA 5,8 % Deutschland 5,3 % Großbritannien 4,8 % Japan 3,9 % China 3,5 %

Herausforderungen für den Markt für Zugbatterien

Hohe Anschaffungskosten

Die erforderlichen Vorabinvestitionen in fortschrittliche Batterietechnologien, Infrastruktur und Elektrifizierung stellen für viele Bahnbetreiber eine erhebliche Hürde dar.

Die erforderlichen Vorabinvestitionen in fortschrittliche Batterietechnologien, Infrastruktur und Elektrifizierung stellen für viele Bahnbetreiber eine erhebliche Hürde dar. Begrenzte Energiedichte

: Aktuelle Batterietechnologien unterliegen insbesondere bei groß angelegten Anwendungen wie Zügen einer begrenzten Energiedichte, die die Reichweite und Effizienz beeinträchtigen kann.

: Aktuelle Batterietechnologien unterliegen insbesondere bei groß angelegten Anwendungen wie Zügen einer begrenzten Energiedichte, die die Reichweite und Effizienz beeinträchtigen kann. Lebenszyklus und Haltbarkeit von Batterien:

Zugbatterien müssen hoher Beanspruchung und unterschiedlichen Umgebungsbedingungen standhalten, doch Probleme hinsichtlich der Batterielebensdauer und -abnutzung bleiben eine Herausforderung.

Zugbatterien müssen hoher Beanspruchung und unterschiedlichen Umgebungsbedingungen standhalten, doch Probleme hinsichtlich der Batterielebensdauer und -abnutzung bleiben eine Herausforderung. Lücken in der Infrastruktur

Der Mangel an ausreichender Lade- und Wartungsinfrastruktur, insbesondere in Entwicklungsregionen, verlangsamt die Einführung von Batterie- und Hybridzügen.

Der Mangel an ausreichender Lade- und Wartungsinfrastruktur, insbesondere in Entwicklungsregionen, verlangsamt die Einführung von Batterie- und Hybridzügen. Konkurrenz durch alternative Technologien:

Elektrifizierte Schienensysteme und Wasserstoff-Brennstoffzellentechnologien treten zunehmend als Konkurrenten auf, was den Marktanteil von Zugbatterien potenziell einschränken könnte.

Elektrifizierte Schienensysteme und Wasserstoff-Brennstoffzellentechnologien treten zunehmend als Konkurrenten auf, was den Marktanteil von Zugbatterien potenziell einschränken könnte. Umweltbedenken im Zusammenhang mit der Batterieentsorgung

Die Entsorgung und das Recycling gebrauchter Batterien stellen eine Herausforderung für die Umwelt dar, da eine unsachgemäße Handhabung zu gefährlichen Abfällen und Umweltverschmutzung führen kann.

Die Entsorgung und das Recycling gebrauchter Batterien stellen eine Herausforderung für die Umwelt dar, da eine unsachgemäße Handhabung zu gefährlichen Abfällen und Umweltverschmutzung führen kann. Einschränkungen bei der Energiespeicherung für Fernzüge

Zugbatterien haben oft Schwierigkeiten, den Energiebedarf von Fern- und Güterzügen zu decken, sodass herkömmliche oder alternative Systeme bevorzugt werden können.

Zugbatterien haben oft Schwierigkeiten, den Energiebedarf von Fern- und Güterzügen zu decken, sodass herkömmliche oder alternative Systeme bevorzugt werden können. Abhängigkeit von Rohstoffen

Die Produktion hochentwickelter Batterien ist auf kritische Rohstoffe wie Lithium, Kobalt und Nickel angewiesen, deren Preisschwankungen und Lieferkettenunterbrechungen unterliegen.

Die Produktion hochentwickelter Batterien ist auf kritische Rohstoffe wie Lithium, Kobalt und Nickel angewiesen, deren Preisschwankungen und Lieferkettenunterbrechungen unterliegen. Regulatorische Hürden:

Die Einhaltung vielfältiger und strenger regionaler Vorschriften zur Batterienutzung und zum Umweltschutz kann für Hersteller und Betreiber komplex und kostspielig sein.

Die Einhaltung vielfältiger und strenger regionaler Vorschriften zur Batterienutzung und zum Umweltschutz kann für Hersteller und Betreiber komplex und kostspielig sein. Technologische und marktbezogene Unsicherheit

Schnelle Fortschritte bei konkurrierenden Technologien und schwankende Marktanforderungen erschweren die langfristige Planung und Investition in Batterietechnologien.

Wettbewerbsumfeld

Technologische Fortschritte auf dem globalen Markt für Zugbatterien steigern Effizienz und Leistung, wobei Lithium-Ionen-Batterien aufgrund ihrer Energiedichte und Langlebigkeit führend sind. Der Anstieg autonomer Züge und der Ausbau von U-Bahn-Netzen treiben die Nachfrage nach nachhaltigeren Energielösungen an.

Die Elektrifizierung der Eisenbahnen treibt auch den Übergang zu umweltfreundlicheren, effizienteren Zugsystemen voran. Da sich diese Trends beschleunigen, entwickeln sich Batterietechnologien weiter, um schnelleres Laden, bessere Leistung und geringere Umweltbelastung zu ermöglichen, und entsprechen damit dem Streben der Branche nach intelligenteren, umweltfreundlicheren Transportlösungen.

Aktuelle Entwicklungen in der Branche

Im September 2024 stellte Hitachi Rail in Zusammenarbeit mit Innovate UK, der University of Birmingham und DB ESG die Batterietechnologie der nächsten Generation für Pendler- und Intercityzüge vor. Die neue Lithium-Eisenphosphat-Batterie (LFP) ist 40 % kleiner und hat eine 22 % höhere Energiedichte als frühere Modelle. Sie soll die Betriebseffizienz steigern, Emissionen reduzieren und die Elektrifizierung nicht elektrifizierter Bahnstrecken unterstützen und so zur Entwicklung eines nachhaltigeren Schienenverkehrs beitragen.

Im August 2023 führten Alstom und der Verkehrsverbund Mittelsachsen in Deutschland einen neuen batteriebetriebenen Elektrozug ein. Das Modell Coradia Continental mit einer Reichweite von 120 km und einer Höchstgeschwindigkeit von 160 km/h wird ab 2024 auf der Strecke Chemnitz-Leipzig verkehren. Diese Innovation unterstützt den Übergang zu einem saubereren Schienenverkehr und reduziert die Umweltverschmutzung auf nicht elektrifizierten Strecken. Das Projekt spiegelt Alstoms Engagement für nachhaltige Mobilität wider und bietet eine Reihe emissionsfreier Lösungen, darunter Batterie- und Wasserstoffzüge.

Schlüsselspieler

AEG Power Solutions

Amara Raja Gruppe

East Penn Fertigungsunternehmen

ENERSYS

EXIDE INDUSTRIES LTD.

ERSTE NATIONALE BATTERIE

Weitere Informationen.

GS Yuasa International Ltd.

Hitachi Rail GmbH

HOPPECKE Carl Zöllner & Sohn GmbH

FENGRI POWER & ELECTRIC CO., LIMITED

Power & Industrial Battery Systems GmbH

Saft

SEC-Batterie

Shuangdeng Gruppe Co., Ltd.



Regionale Analyse für den Markt für Zugbatterien

Europa

Europa ist Marktführer mit starker staatlicher Unterstützung für umweltfreundliche Verkehrsmittel, strengen Umweltschutzbestimmungen und erheblichen Investitionen in die Elektrifizierung des Schienenverkehrs und Hybridsysteme.

Europa ist Marktführer mit starker staatlicher Unterstützung für umweltfreundliche Verkehrsmittel, strengen Umweltschutzbestimmungen und erheblichen Investitionen in die Elektrifizierung des Schienenverkehrs und Hybridsysteme. Nordamerika:

Nordamerika erlebt aufgrund der laufenden Modernisierung der Schieneninfrastruktur und der zunehmenden Nutzung von Hybrid- und Batteriezügen zur Emissionsreduzierung ein moderates Wachstum.

Nordamerika erlebt aufgrund der laufenden Modernisierung der Schieneninfrastruktur und der zunehmenden Nutzung von Hybrid- und Batteriezügen zur Emissionsreduzierung ein moderates Wachstum. Asien-Pazifik:

Im Asien-Pazifik-Raum wird voraussichtlich ein schnelles Wachstum erwartet. Der Grund dafür sind der Ausbau der Schienennetze, die Urbanisierung sowie staatliche Initiativen zur Förderung nachhaltiger Verkehrsmittel, insbesondere in Ländern wie China und Indien.

Im Asien-Pazifik-Raum wird voraussichtlich ein schnelles Wachstum erwartet. Der Grund dafür sind der Ausbau der Schienennetze, die Urbanisierung sowie staatliche Initiativen zur Förderung nachhaltiger Verkehrsmittel, insbesondere in Ländern wie China und Indien. Lateinamerika:

In Lateinamerika verläuft das Wachstum langsam, aber es zeichnet sich ab, da die Länder in die Modernisierung ihrer Schienensysteme investieren und nach kostengünstigen, energieeffizienten Lösungen suchen, um die Betriebskosten zu senken.

In Lateinamerika verläuft das Wachstum langsam, aber es zeichnet sich ab, da die Länder in die Modernisierung ihrer Schienensysteme investieren und nach kostengünstigen, energieeffizienten Lösungen suchen, um die Betriebskosten zu senken. Naher Osten und Afrika: Im

Nahen Osten und in Afrika ist die Akzeptanz begrenzt. Das Wachstum liegt vor allem in Regionen, die sich auf Projekte zur Elektrifizierung der Eisenbahn sowie nachhaltige Transportmöglichkeiten für Industrie und Personenverkehr konzentrieren.



Wichtige Segmentierungen

Nach Zugtyp:

Das Segment der Zugtypen wird weiter in autonome Züge, Hybridlokomotiven und vollständig batteriebetriebene Züge unterteilt.

Nach Batterietyp:

Das Segment Batterietypen ist in Blei-Säure-Batterien, Nickel-Cadmium-Batterien und Lithium-Ionen-Batterien unterteilt.

Nach Lokomotivtyp:

Das Segment Lokomotivtypen ist in Diesellokomotiven, Dieseltriebzüge, Elektrolokomotiven, Elektrotriebzüge, Hochgeschwindigkeitszüge, U-Bahnen, leichte Einschienenbahnen, Personenwagen und Güterwagen unterteilt.

Nach Anwendung:

Das Anwendungssegment ist in Starterbatterie und Zusatzfunktionsbatterie unterteilt.

Nach Region:

Zu den in der Studie berücksichtigten Regionen gehören Nordamerika, Lateinamerika, Westeuropa, Osteuropa, Ostasien, Südasien und der Pazifik sowie der Nahe Osten und Afrika.

