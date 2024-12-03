ANNOUNCEMENT NO. 285

3 December 2024





Upgrade of revenue and operating profit guidance

ChemoMetec sustained its positive performance in the second quarter of 2024/25 with better-than-expected sales and order intake.

Based on this, the Company now expects revenue for the 2024/25 financial year in the DKK 460-475 million range, up from DKK 445-460 million in the most recent guidance, and EBITDA in the DKK 230-240 million range, up from DKK 222-230 million previously.

ChemoMetec’s half-year financial report for 2024/25 is scheduled to be released on Wednesday, 5 February 2025.





Additional information

Martin Helbo Behrens, CEO

Tel.: (+45) 48 13 10 20

Kim Nicolajsen, CFO

Tel.: (+45) 48 13 10 20





About ChemoMetec A/S

ChemoMetec develops, manufactures and markets instruments for cell counting and a wide range of other measurements.

ChemoMetec’s instruments are marketed to the pharmaceutical, biotech and agricultural industries worldwide. ChemoMetec’s customers include some of the world’s leading pharmaceutical companies.

ChemoMetec was founded in 1997 and is listed on Nasdaq OMX Copenhagen. For further information, go to www.chemometec.com.