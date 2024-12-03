TransPerfect Legal Honored in Three Categories in Canadian Lawyer’s 2024 Readers' Choice Awards

TORONTO and NEW YORK, Dec. 03, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- TransPerfect Legal, the global leader in legal technology and advisory services, today announced it was honored in three categories in Canadian Lawyer's 2024 Readers' Choice Awards, highlighting the company’s excellence in delivering integrated technology and service solutions to law firms and corporate legal departments.

TransPerfect Legal was recognized for:

eDiscovery Software/Solutions Translation & Interpretation Services Legal Process Outsourcing/Managed Document Review



The Readers’ Choice Awards program, in its 10th year, celebrates organizations that consistently demonstrate innovation, creativity, and exceptional service in supporting the Canadian legal community. Winners are selected through a rigorous reader voting process that reflects real-world experience and satisfaction with services provided. This year, more than 1,550 legal professionals evaluated nearly 600 service providers and products across multiple categories including legal technology, litigation support, recruiting, and other essential services.

TransPerfect President and Co-CEO Phil Shawe commented, “The highest praise we can receive is the endorsement of our clients. We’re humbled and honored by this strong showing of support from the legal community in Canada.”

About TransPerfect Legal

TransPerfect Legal is a global leader in legal technology and advisory services for Am Law 200 and Global 100 law firms as well as corporate legal departments. With offices in more than 140 cities worldwide, solutions include forensic technology and consulting, eDiscovery and early data assessment, managed review and legal staffing, language services, deposition and trial support, and paper discovery, all offered alongside the Reef Technology ecosystem, TransPerfect Legal’s suite of proprietary applications that address the needs of legal and regulatory practitioners around the world. For more information, please visit www.transperfectlegal.com

About TransPerfect

TransPerfect is the world’s largest provider of language services and AI solutions for global business. From offices in over 140 cities on six continents, TransPerfect offers a full range of services in 200+ languages to clients worldwide. More than 6,000 global organizations employ TransPerfect’s GlobalLink® technology to simplify the management of multilingual content. With an unparalleled commitment to quality and client service, TransPerfect is fully ISO 9001 and ISO 17100 certified. TransPerfect has global headquarters in New York, with regional headquarters in London and Hong Kong. For more information, please visit our website at www.transperfect.com.

