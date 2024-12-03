Plum CEO Caitlin MacGregor Named to Worthy 100

NEW YORK, Dec. 03, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Revolutionary talent assessment provider Plum announced today that company co-founder and CEO Caitlin MacGregor has been named to the Worthy 100 for 2024. Produced by Worth Magazine and presented by L’Oréal Groupe, the Worthy 100 seeks to identify individuals making an impact through industry-specific innovation or by addressing a problematic global challenge.

Spotlighting innovators across fields from art and entertainment to business and government, this year’s Worthy 100 list also includes actor and activist America Ferrera, Sara Blakely of Spanx, Dr. Kate Crawford of AI Now, actress Viola Davis, athletes Ilona Maher and Lionel Messi, Sal Khan, founder of Khan Academy and other notable names.

Recognized for her work at Plum, MacGregor’s Worthy 100 profile highlights her commitment to innovation and inclusion throughout the employment lifecycle. Since its founding, MacGregor has elevated the company’s brand and expanded its product offerings, earning widespread industry acclaim and numerous awards for the Plum platform, its team and her exceptional leadership. Most recently, MacGregor was honored as part of the EY Entrepreneurial Winning Women North America, Class of 2024.

Plum Chief Revenue Officer Jason Putnam shared, “Caitlin’s passion for her work is palpable. She is someone who can see gaps that exist and find ways to fill them, which was one of the inspirations for Plum. Fast-forward to today, and Caitlin’s helped redefine how the world’s leading companies understand their workforce, from recruiting through retention. That represents a huge shift in mindset and a huge step in a new direction for talent acquisition and talent management.”

To learn more about the Worthy 100 and see the complete list, visit https://worth.com/worthy-100-2024.

