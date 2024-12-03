Brighty Raises $10 Million to Enable Crypto Payments in the Real World

Zug, Switzerland, Dec. 03, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Brighty, a digital finance platform that enables crypto-card payments in the real world, announces a $10 million funding round from Futurecraft Ventures. The funds will be used to expand its presence in Europe and the UK.

Brighty is a personal finance app that combines traditional digital banking experience with the power of stablecoins and decentralized finance. It provides European IBAN accounts and issues physical and digital VISA cards alongside custodial addresses in Ethereum, Tron, Polygon, and Arbitrum. Customers can seamlessly exchange crypto for Euro, USD, GBP, and other currencies, send their money to friends and family, or spend it on purchases online and offline. Brighty also uses decentralized finance to provide daily rewards of up to 5% APY on all stablecoin card balances.

Brighty allows people to purchase crypto and access the crypto economy safely. It is also a perfect partner for remote workers earning in crypto, particularly employees of Web3 startups. Brighty for Business provides companies with a dedicated crypto exchange and enables payouts and remittances powered by digital assets. Brighty is great for digital nomads, who are expected to reach over 60 million by 2030 because of crypto’s potential for seamless cross-border transfers and remittances.

"Europe and the UK demonstrate an increase in crypto usage for everyday spending. At Brighty, we are committed to delivering the best crypto payment service to users in these areas. As the popularity of cryptocurrency payments grows—whether for business transactions, funding rounds, or salaries—so does the need for efficient solutions. We firmly believe in crypto's ability to effectively cross borders, making it an ideal platform for earning and saving for digital nomads. We want to make crypto payments in the real world simple.” – says Roger Buerli, CEO & Co-Founder of Brighty.

Brighty provides the seamless bridge between the real world and crypto:

Brighty’s physical and digital VISA cards support contactless payments through ApplePay and Google Pay.

It supports bank and crypto transfers, card payments, Binance, e-wallets, and more.

Brighty allows users to earn interest on their balance with free deposits and withdrawals.

Businesses can open wallets in stablecoins, while crypto communities can list custom tokens, stake coins in branded accounts, and receive cashback.

AI Investment Management provides data-driven strategies for diverse portfolios based on sectors, including Momentum, Industrial, Nasdaq, S&P 500, Energy, Real Estate, and Dividends.

About Brighty

Brighty is a Swiss digital finance platform that combines the trust of traditional finance with the power of the crypto economy. Its personal finance app provides European IBAN accounts and VISA cards along with custodial crypto accounts and lets customers seamlessly exchange their money, send it, or spend it offline and online. Brighty was built by Revolut’s alumni and executives from leading Swiss banking institutions. The company’s financial services are fully compliant with national and international regulations in the European Union, the United Kingdom, and Switzerland. For more information, please visit https://brighty.app/en or follow @brightyapp on X.

Disclaimer: The information provided in this press release is not a solicitation for investment, nor is it intended as investment advice, financial advice, or trading advice. It is strongly recommended you practice due diligence, including consultation with a professional financial advisor, before investing in or trading cryptocurrency and securities.