Fleetio Launches Annual Jump Start Initiative to Benefit Charitable Organizations, Donates Free Subscription to Shake-A-Leg Miami

BIRMINGHAM, AL, Dec. 03, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Launching its new humanitarian Jump Start Initiative, Fleetio has awarded a free subscription for its fleet optimization software to Shake-A-Leg Miami, a non-profit dedicated to providing watersports opportunities and activities for people with disabilities, veterans and their families. With a preventive maintenance system in place to increase watercraft availability and uptime, SALM can more confidently create life-changing experiences through adaptive sports. Aligned with the spirit of Giving Tuesday, the new annual Jump Start Initiative invites Fleetio customers to nominate deserving non-profit organizations within their communities to win a free subscription of Fleetio’s comprehensive solution.

Based in Miami, Florida, Shake-A-Leg Miami (SALM) is a beacon of hope and inspiration, bringing individuals with disabilities and those from disadvantaged backgrounds together with their families and friends to enjoy the therapeutic beauty of Biscayne Bay. Through activities like sailing, kayaking and paddleboarding, SALM fosters inclusion, connection and personal growth. The organization also creates a supportive environment where participants and their families can engage in recreational experiences, build new skills and even prepare for future careers through its unique vocational program.

“For nearly 35 years, we’ve strived to offer the best possible experience for our participants, but managing our fleet without an automated system in place was a challenge,” said Harry Horgan, Co-Founder and President at Shake-A-Leg Miami. “Fleetio’s technology gives us the opportunity to operate on a whole new level. The ability to simplify and automate our maintenance processes lets us become more proactive in how we manage our resources. With this support, we can focus on creating meaningful opportunities and pushing our mission forward – making waves in Miami and beyond.”

Impressed by the efficiency and value Fleetio brought to their business, Freedom Boat Club, the world’s largest boat club operator, introduced the platform to the SALM organization. As a long-time customer of Fleetio, Freedom Boat Club has experienced significant operational improvements by utilizing Fleetio’s fleet maintenance software across its numerous locations. After learning about SALM's challenges with manual processes, Fleetio responded with an in-kind donation of their software subscription, empowering SALM to improve operations and focus resources on their mission of serving the local community.

“As a board member at Shake-A-Leg Miami, I witnessed firsthand the operational challenges they faced with their fleet and knew that Fleetio could make a real impact,” said Kevin Seelig, Co-Owner and President at Freedom Boat Club of Northeast Florida. “At Freedom Boat Club, we’ve seen how Fleetio optimizes fleet operations and eliminates the burden of manual processes. For Shake-A-Leg Miami, this means more than just ensuring uptime – it’s about allowing them to grow and better serve those who rely on their services.”

Fleetio provides a comprehensive fleet management and optimization platform that helps businesses of all sizes effectively maintain their fleets. Its cloud- and web-based solutions make it easy for fleets to handle inspections, work orders, maintenance schedules and parts inventory. By integrating with telematics providers, fuel card services and maintenance shops, Fleetio turns critical fleet data into insights that enable informed, data-driven decisions.

“Fleetio’s technology is designed to solve real operational challenges, and for Shake-A-Leg Miami, it means freeing up their limited resources to focus on their mission over menial tasks,” said Jon Meachin, CEO of Fleetio. “As an organization, we’re committed to making a positive difference, and by helping Shake-A-Leg Miami keep their fleet in top condition, we support their ability to continue the meaningful work they do for their community.”

To see a video of the relationship between Fleetio and SALM and to learn more about nominating a deserving charitable organization, visit www.fleetio.com/lp/jumpstart.

About Fleetio



Fleetio provides comprehensive solutions and resources to run, repair and optimize vehicles and assets, allowing fleets to gain control of what’s happening today, stay ahead of what’s coming tomorrow and confidently deliver results for their business. Founded in 2012, the company’s cloud-based platform and mobile app arm fleets with the tools they need to stay on top of preventive maintenance, extend the life of business assets, reduce downtime and maximize the utilization of service vehicles. Fleetio’s marketplace supports a vast maintenance provider network, enabling fleets to efficiently manage outsourced maintenance and repair. Fleetio powers public and private fleets of all sizes in more than 100 countries across a wide array of industries. Visit us at www.fleetio.com.

About Shake-A-Leg Miami



Shake-A-Leg Miami is a nonprofit organization dedicated to transforming the lives of individuals with disabilities through sailing, watersports, and educational programs. By fostering a sense of independence and connection to nature, Shake-A-Leg Miami inspires participants to discover new possibilities and embrace life’s adventures.

Attachments