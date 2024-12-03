Asia-Pacific IoT in Agriculture Industry Research, 2023-2024 & 2033: Real-Time Crop and Livestock Monitoring via IoT Set to Transform Farming Practices and Deliver Lucrative Opportunities

Dublin, Dec. 03, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Asia-Pacific IoT in Agriculture Market: Focus on Application, Product, and Country - Analysis and Forecast, 2023-2033" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The Asia-Pacific IoT in the agriculture market was valued at $4.63 billion in 2023 and is expected to reach $18.64 billion by 2033



The demand for increased productivity and efficiency in the agricultural industry is driving a notable expansion in the Asia-Pacific (APAC) IoT in agriculture market. Farmers are resorting to Internet of Things (IoT) technologies to streamline their operations and guarantee sustainable practices as a result of the region's rapid population growth and rising food demand.





IoT technologies, like sensors and linked devices, give farmers access to real-time information on a range of factors, such as crop health, soil moisture, weather, and livestock monitoring. Precision agriculture is made possible by this data, which permits focused actions that increase crop yields while minimizing resource waste. Farmers may minimize their influence on the environment by using advanced analytics to make well-informed decisions that optimize their usage of pesticides, fertilizers, and water.



Furthermore, by automating procedures like irrigation, planting, and harvesting, IoT technologies aid in addressing the labor crisis in agriculture. Government measures supporting smart farming and technical improvements are driving the expansion of the Internet of Things (IoT) in the agriculture sector, as the area continues to embrace digital transformation.



In general, the IoT for agriculture market in Asia-Pacific is expected to grow significantly, providing cutting-edge solutions that improve food security, sustainability, and agricultural production in the face of changing global issues.

How can this report add value to an organization?

Product/Innovation Strategy: The product segment helps the reader understand the different types of components available for deployment and their potential in APAC region.



Growth/Marketing Strategy: The Asia-Pacific IoT in agriculture market has seen major development by key players operating in the market, such as business expansion, partnership, collaboration, and joint venture. The favored strategy for the companies has been partnerships and contracts to strengthen their position in the IoT in agriculture market.



Competitive Strategy: Key players in the Asia-Pacific IoT in agriculture market analyzed and profiled in the study involve major IoT in agriculture, offering companies providing IoT in agriculture for the purpose. Moreover, a detailed competitive benchmarking of the players operating in the IoT in agriculture market has been done to help the reader understand how players stack against each other, presenting a clear market landscape. Additionally, comprehensive competitive strategies such as partnerships, agreements, and collaborations will aid the reader in understanding the untapped revenue pockets in the market.



Key Attributes:





Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 76 Forecast Period 2023 - 2033 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2023 $4.63 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2033 $18.64 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 14.9% Regions Covered Asia Pacific





Key Topics Covered:



Executive Summary



Scope and Definition



1 Markets

1.1 Trends: Current and Future Impact Assessment

1.1.1 Trends: Overview

1.1.2 Agricultural Drones

1.1.3 Autonomous Systems and Agricultural Robots

1.1.4 Blockchain for Traceability

1.2 Supply Chain Analysis

1.2.1 Value Chain Analysis

1.3 Research and Development Review

1.3.1 Patent Filing Trend (by Country, Number of Patents)

1.4 Regulatory Landscape

1.5 Market Dynamics Overview

1.5.1 Market Drivers

1.5.1.1 Increase in Demand for Agricultural Efficiency and Productivity

1.5.1.2 Advancements in Agricultural Technologies

1.5.1.3 Rise in Adoption of Precision Farming

1.5.2 Market Restraints

1.5.2.1 Lack of Trained Personnel

1.5.2.2 High Initial Investment Costs

1.5.3 Market Opportunities

1.5.3.1 Integration of IoT in Robotics

1.5.3.2 Livestock Monitoring and Management



2 Regions

2.1 Regional Summary

2.2 Drivers and Restraints

2.3 Asia-Pacific

2.3.1 Regional Overview

2.3.2 Driving Factors for Market Growth

2.3.3 Factors Challenging the Market

2.3.4 Application

2.3.5 Product

2.3.6 China

2.3.7 Application

2.3.8 Product

2.3.9 India

2.3.10 Application

2.3.11 Product

2.3.12 Japan

2.3.13 Application

2.3.14 Product

2.3.15 Australia and New Zealand

2.3.16 Application

2.3.17 Product

2.3.18 Indonesia

2.3.19 Application

2.3.20 Product

2.3.21 Vietnam

2.3.22 Product

2.3.23 Product

2.3.24 Malaysia

2.3.25 Application

2.3.26 Product

2.3.27 Rest-of-Asia-Pacific

2.3.28 Product



3 Markets - Competitive Benchmarking & Company Profiles

3.1 Next Frontiers

3.2 Geographic Assessment

3.2.1 Eruvaka Technologies

3.2.1.1 Overview

3.2.1.2 Top Products/Product Portfolio

3.2.1.3 Top Competitors

3.2.1.4 Target Customers

3.2.1.5 Key Personnel

3.2.1.6 Analyst View

3.2.1.7 Market Share



4 Research Methodology

