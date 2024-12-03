DSV, 1144 - MAJOR SHAREHOLDER ANNOUNCEMENT

Company Announcement No. 1144
Pursuant to section 30 of the Danish Capital Markets Act it is hereby announced that BlackRock, Inc. (BlackRock) has informed DSV A/S (DSV) that BlackRock has changed its holding of shares/voting rights and of other financial instruments acc. to section 39(2) of the Danish Capital Markets in DSV as follows:
|BlackRock’s share capital and voting rights in DSV
|Holding in DSV previously
|Holding in DSV as of 27 November 2024
|Share capital and voting rights attached to shares in %
|4.86%
|5.05%
|Share capital and voting rights through financial instruments in %
|1.15%
|1.00%
|BlackRock’s total share capital and voting rights in %
|6.02%
|6.05%
As of 27 November 2024, BlackRock directly or indirectly controls 14,568,271 shares/voting rights and other financial instruments in DSV, corresponding to 6.05% of the entire share capital and voting rights in DSV.
Contacts
Investor Relations:
Stig Frederiksen, tel. +45 43 20 36 38, stig.frederiksen@dsv.com
Alexander Plenborg, tel. +45 43 20 33 73, alexander.plenborg@dsv.com
Yours sincerely,
DSV A/S
