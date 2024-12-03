DSV, 1144 - MAJOR SHAREHOLDER ANNOUNCEMENT

Company Announcement No. 1144

Pursuant to section 30 of the Danish Capital Markets Act it is hereby announced that BlackRock, Inc. (BlackRock) has informed DSV A/S (DSV) that BlackRock has changed its holding of shares/voting rights and of other financial instruments acc. to section 39(2) of the Danish Capital Markets in DSV as follows:

BlackRock’s share capital and voting rights in DSV Holding in DSV previously Holding in DSV as of 27 November 2024 Share capital and voting rights attached to shares in % 4.86% 5.05% Share capital and voting rights through financial instruments in % 1.15% 1.00% BlackRock’s total share capital and voting rights in % 6.02% 6.05%

As of 27 November 2024, BlackRock directly or indirectly controls 14,568,271 shares/voting rights and other financial instruments in DSV, corresponding to 6.05% of the entire share capital and voting rights in DSV.

