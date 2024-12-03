Human Microbiome Strategic Business Research Report 2024: Global Market to Reach $2.8 Billion by 2030 from $486 Million in 2023, Driven by Dow, DuPont de Nemours, and Enterome Among Others

Dublin, Dec. 03, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Human Microbiome - Global Strategic Business Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global market for Human Microbiome was estimated at US$486.7 Million in 2023 and is projected to reach US$2.8 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 28.4% from 2023 to 2030. This comprehensive report provides an in-depth analysis of market trends, drivers, and forecasts, helping you make informed business decisions.

Several factors are driving the rapid growth of the human microbiome market, including the increasing recognition of the microbiome's role in health and disease, advancements in microbiome analysis technologies, and the growing demand for personalized medicine. One of the primary drivers is the growing awareness of the microbiome's impact on a wide range of health conditions. As research uncovers the links between microbiome composition and diseases such as cancer, autoimmune disorders, metabolic syndrome, and mental health issues, there is a rising demand for microbiome-based diagnostics and treatments.



Advancements in sequencing technologies and bioinformatics are also contributing to market growth. Next-generation sequencing (NGS) has made microbiome research more accessible and affordable, allowing for large-scale studies that provide deeper insights into the composition and function of microbial communities. These technological advancements have accelerated the development of microbiome-based diagnostics and therapeutics, paving the way for more targeted and effective interventions. Companies are increasingly leveraging these technologies to develop microbiome-based products, including probiotics, prebiotics, and microbiome-targeted drugs.



The rise of personalized medicine is another key factor driving growth. The microbiome's influence on drug metabolism, immune function, and overall health makes it a valuable tool for personalizing healthcare. By analyzing an individual's microbiome, healthcare providers can tailor treatments to a patient's unique microbial profile, improving the efficacy of treatments and reducing adverse effects. This trend is particularly relevant in areas such as cancer immunotherapy, where the microbiome has been shown to influence the success of certain treatments. As personalized medicine continues to gain momentum, microbiome profiling is expected to play a central role in individualized healthcare strategies.



The growing interest in microbiome-based therapeutics is another major driver. Fecal microbiota transplantation (FMT) has already proven successful in treating recurrent C. difficile infections, and ongoing research is exploring its potential in treating other diseases, such as ulcerative colitis, Crohn's disease, and even metabolic disorders. Probiotics and prebiotics, which modulate the microbiome to improve health, are becoming increasingly popular as consumers seek natural and non-invasive treatments. As more evidence emerges supporting the efficacy of these microbiome-based therapies, the market for microbiome-targeted products is expected to expand.



Regulatory support for microbiome-based products is also fueling market growth. Health authorities like the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) and the European Medicines Agency (EMA) have recognized the potential of microbiome-based therapies and are providing clearer guidelines for their development and approval. This regulatory clarity is encouraging pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies to invest in microbiome research and product development, driving innovation in the field.



Increased consumer awareness of the role of gut health in overall wellness is another factor propelling the market forward. Probiotics, prebiotics, and dietary supplements aimed at improving gut health are becoming mainstream products as consumers seek to maintain healthy microbiomes. This consumer-driven interest in gut health is pushing companies to develop more microbiome-focused products, including functional foods, supplements, and over-the-counter treatments for digestive health.



With technological advancements, rising demand for personalized healthcare, and growing interest in microbiome-based therapies, the human microbiome market is poised for significant growth. As researchers continue to explore the complex relationships between the microbiome, health, and disease, microbiome-based solutions will play a central role in shaping the future of medicine, offering new ways to prevent, diagnose, and treat a wide range of conditions.

Report Features:

Comprehensive Market Data: Independent analysis of annual sales and market forecasts in US$ Million from 2023 to 2030.

In-Depth Regional Analysis: Detailed insights into key markets, including the U.S., China, Japan, Canada, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East, and Africa.

Company Profiles: Coverage of major players such as Dow, Inc., DuPont de Nemours, Inc., Enterome SA, and more.

Complimentary Updates: Receive free report updates for one year to keep you informed of the latest market developments.

Key Attributes:





Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 183 Forecast Period 2023 - 2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2023 $486.7 Million Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $2800 Million Compound Annual Growth Rate 28.4% Regions Covered Global





Key Topics Covered:



MARKET OVERVIEW

Influencer Market Insights

World Market Trajectories

Global Economic Update

Human Microbiome - Global Key Competitors Percentage Market Share in 2024 (E)

Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for Players Worldwide in 2024 (E)

MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

Rising Interest in Gut Health and Disease Prevention Drives Growth in Human Microbiome Market

Expansion of Microbiome-based Therapeutics and Probiotics Spurs Adoption of Microbiome Research

Increasing Focus on Gut-brain Axis Research and Mental Health Fuels Market Demand for Microbiome Solutions

Growth in Use of Human Microbiome in Cancer Therapy and Immunotherapy Expands Market Opportunities

Growth in Demand for Microbiome-based Treatments for Inflammatory Bowel Diseases Fuels Adoption

Increasing Focus on Skin Microbiome and Personal Care Products Expands Addressable Market

Increasing Focus on Human Microbiome in Pregnancy and Infant Health Expands Adoption

FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS (Total 24 Featured)

Dow, Inc.

DuPont de Nemours, Inc.

Enterome SA

Merck & Co., Inc.

Metabiomics Corporation

Microbiome Therapeutics, LLC.

Osel, Inc.

Second Genome

Vedanta Biosciences, Inc.

ViThera Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

Yakult Honsha Co., Ltd.

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/p1iplf

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Attachment