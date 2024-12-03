Nimble Introduces Qi2 Wireless Charging Collection - Available at Apple

COSTA MESA, Calif., Dec. 03, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Nimble®–originator of ethically made tech accessories–unveiled its new lineup of wireless chargers , available exclusively at Apple.com and Apple Store locations.

All 3-in-1 models are Qi2 Certified and MagSafe compatible. Delivering fast, efficient wireless charging for iPhone, Apple Watch and AirPods with up to 15W of high-speed power. Each includes a 1.5 meter USB-C to USB-C cable and a 36W USB-C power adapter.

PODIUM 3-in-1 Wireless ($139.95) - Charging that adapts to your needs. Offers flexibility to power each device upright or flat. Its sturdy and accessible design is ideal for any home or workspace.

FOLD 3-in-1 Wireless ($139.95) - Compact and satisfyingly foldable. Its snappy magnetic closure securely protects all components within to form a slim, travel-ready charging essential.

VALET 3-in-1 Wireless ($149.95) - Crafted in aloe leather and dark walnut wood. Offers convenient placement for each device, and a spacious tray to keep track of everyday items.

WATCH STAND ($49.95) - Tastefully simple design. This ultra-compact stand is Apple Watch Fast Charging enabled and can power your device lying flat or in Nightstand mode. Includes a 1.5 meter USB-C to USB-C cable only.

Known for merging innovative materials with personal technology, Nimble embraced aloe leather for this collection as an alternative to traditional animal leather.

“We loved the idea of using leather, so we chose a cruelty-free version that requires less water and fewer chemicals to make,” said Ross Howe, CEO and Co-founder at Nimble. “Our aloe leather looks and feels quite nice. It’s just as durable as standard leather, yet softer, lighter, and naturally water-resistant.”

The full collection of carbon neutral products also features 100% REPLAY™ Certified post-consumer plastic and aluminum, plastic-free packaging, and free access to Nimble’s e-waste recycling program.

About Nimble

Founded in 2018, Nimble is a Public Benefit Corporation (Nimble for Good, PBC) committed to improving the social and environmental standards of the consumer electronics industry. This pledge is further embedded through its status as a Certified B Corporation™ and Climate Neutral® Certified brand. For the latest updates on new Nimble products and initiatives, visit gonimble.com and follow @nimbleforgood on Instagram , TikTok , Facebook , X , and LinkedIn .

REPLAY™ Certified Post-Consumer Materials was created by Nimble in 2020 to establish a higher standard in personal tech manufacturing. REPLAY represents the shared duty to reclaim existing waste and turn it back into raw materials for new products. By merging 100% recycled materials and UL safety standards, REPLAY successfully combines sustainability targets with globally recognized product reliability. All REPLAY materials are certified by the Global Recycled Standard (GRS).

