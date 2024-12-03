Kalmar Corporation: Share Repurchase 3.12.2024

KALMAR CORPORATION, STOCK EXCHANGE RELEASE, 3 DECEMBER 2024 AT 6.30 PM (EET) 
      
      
KALMAR CORPORATION: SHARE REPURCHASE 3.12.2024    
      
In the Helsinki Stock Exchange     
      
Trade date          3.12.2024    
Bourse trade        Buy    
Share                 KALMAR    
Amount            9 800Shares   
Average price/ share   33,1758EUR   
Total cost           325 122,84EUR   
      
      
Kalmar Corporation now holds a total of 232 800 shares   
including the shares repurchased on 3.12.2024    
      
      
On behalf of Kalmar Corporation     
      
Nordea Bank Oyj     
      
Janne Sarvikivi          Sami Huttunen    
      
For further information, please contact:    
Sakari Ahdekivi, CFO, tel. +358 50 400 3557    
Carina Geber-Teir, SVP, IR, Marketing & Communications, tel. +358 40 502 4697 
      
www.kalmarglobal.com     

