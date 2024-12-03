EverCharge Advances EV Charging Leadership with Continuous Risk Management Monitoring

PALO ALTO, CA, Dec. 03, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- EverCharge, a leading provider of large-scale electric vehicle (EV) charging solutions, and part of SK Group, today announced their 24/7 SOC 2 Type II compliance monitoring for EV charging. This continuous monitoring approach works in conjunction with the company’s existing charging management technology, which eliminates the need for customers to use their corporate IT networks for EV charging operations.

EverCharge's around-the-clock SOC 2 monitoring ensures that business practices are conducted in a secure manner, and ensures around the clock compliance – not just during the annual audit period. This approach to the certification verifies that EverCharge's policies and procedures continuously adhere to the strictest standards for protecting sensitive data, a key priority for the company’s enterprise customers. It also eliminates the need for traditional manual auditing, ultimately creating a more seamless, reliable, and secure customer experience.

"By protecting our company, we protect our customers, many of which are enterprises that take security and compliance very seriously,” said Jeffrey Kinsey, VP of Engineering at EverCharge. “By implementing continuous monitoring for SOC 2 compliance, we’ve established ourselves as an industry leader.”

EverCharge’s existing charging management technology already simplifies EV charging and SOC 2 compliance for even the most stringent of enterprise companies. In addition, EverCharge has a proprietary mesh technology with a secure uplink to the charging management technology, eliminating networking connectivity from the enterprise client and their corporate IT infrastructure. This enables a significantly faster go-to-market time, and ongoing secure operations.

Because of the novel continuous monitoring approach working together with the company’s charging hardware, EverCharge eliminates the burden on IT departments and concerns of staying compliant, and streamlines customer onboarding processes, ultimately simplifying their day-to-day charging operations.

About EverCharge

EverCharge is a manufacturer and provider of turnkey hardware and software EV charging solutions for fleets, workplaces, multi-unit, and single-family homes. The company’s offerings are designed to use existing infrastructure to efficiently scale EV charging at the lowest cost. EverCharge’s patented SmartPower technology maximizes the number of EVs that can charge at once and eliminates barriers, such as data connectivity. EverCharge was founded in 2013, and acquired in 2022 by SK Group, South Korea’s second-largest conglomerate that operates leading businesses across the semiconductor, energy and pharmaceutical industries. With a commitment to providing the most seamless charging solution, EverCharge is paving the way for a cleaner future for all.