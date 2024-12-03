URW SE - Information on total number of voting rights and shares in the share capital as at November 30, 2024

Paris, December 3rd, 2024

Information on total number of voting rights and shares
in the share capital as at November 30th, 2024

(Article L.233-8-II of the French Commercial Code and
Article 223-16 of the General Regulation of the AMF)

DateTotal number of shares in the capitalTotal number of voting rights
30/11/2024139,371,428139,371,428

UNIBAIL-RODAMCO-WESTFIELD SE
A European Company with Management Board and Supervisory Board
Share capital: €696,820,520
Registered office: 7 place du Chancelier Adenauer, 75016 Paris
Registration number: 682 024 096 R.C.S. PARIS

