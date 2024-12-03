Gina Kirschenheiter and Travis Mullen Join eXp Realty: From Reality TV to Real Estate Trailblazers

BELLINGHAM, Wash., Dec. 03, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- eXp Realty ®, “the most agent-centric real estate brokerage on the planet™” and the core subsidiary of eXp World Holdings, Inc. (Nasdaq: EXPI), is proud to announce that Gina Kirschenheiter, star of Bravo’s hit show “The Real Housewives of Orange County,” and her partner Travis Mullen, have joined eXp, bringing their unique blend of passion, professionalism and authenticity to Southern California’s luxury market as The Gated Group powered by eXp Realty.

“Helping people find their home – the place where memories are created – is incredibly fulfilling,” said Kirschenheiter. “Real estate is a career I can grow into and build for myself while staying true to who I am. At eXp Realty, I feel a sense of community that’s rare in real estate. It’s not about competition – it’s about collaboration. That’s the kind of environment where we thrive.”

Mullen, a senior financial analyst and real estate investor with an extensive financial background, complements her personable approach with a sharp focus on the operational side of the business. Together, they have already achieved $8.5 million in sales this year – a testament to their strong partnership and shared vision. The couple aims to establish a standout brand within eXp Luxury, targeting high-end markets and international clientele.

The couple chose eXp Realty for its innovative cloud-based business model, collaborative culture and strong agent support system. “The flexibility of eXp’s model just made sense for us,” said Mullen. “The commission cap, virtual tools and supportive community stood out. We wanted to build a brand that reflects who we are, and eXp Realty empowers us to do just that. The Gated Group is opening new doors at eXp Realty. Whether a client is buying, selling or dreaming, we’re here to make it happen.”

Leo Pareja, CEO of eXp Realty, said Kirschenheiter and Mullen are the “embodiment of the entrepreneurial spirit that defines eXp Realty,” he explained. “Our platform is designed for professionals who are ready to grow and innovate, and I’m thrilled they recognized the opportunity to build their legacy here. eXp Realty is where the pros go to grow, and we’re excited to support them on this journey.”

About eXp World Holdings, Inc.

eXp World Holdings, Inc. (Nasdaq: EXPI) is the holding company for eXp Realty®, FrameVR.io and SUCCESS® Enterprises.

eXp Realty is the largest independent real estate company in the world with more than 85,000 agents in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Australia, France, India, Mexico, Portugal, South Africa, Puerto Rico, Brazil, Italy, Hong Kong, Colombia, Spain, Israel, Panama, Germany, the Dominican Republic, Greece, New Zealand, Chile, Poland and Dubai and continues to scale internationally. As a publicly traded company, eXp World Holdings provides real estate professionals the unique opportunity to earn equity awards for production goals and contributions to overall company growth. eXp World Holdings and its businesses offer a full suite of brokerage and real estate tech solutions, including an innovative residential and commercial brokerage model, professional services, collaborative tools and personal development. The cloud-based brokerage is powered by FrameVR.io technology, offering immersive 3D platforms that are deeply social and collaborative, enabling agents to be more connected and productive. SUCCESS® Enterprises, anchored by SUCCESS® magazine and its related media properties, was established in 1897 and is a leading personal and professional development brand and publication.

For more information, visit https://expworldholdings.com.

Media Relations Contact:

eXp World Holdings, Inc.

mediarelations@expworldholdings.com

Investor Relations Contact:

Denise Garcia, Managing Partner

Hayflower Partners

investors@expworldholdings.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/f5fc7b2b-2cd9-4567-a593-285f8b7eaba5