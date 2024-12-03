Election of group employee representatives to the Board of Directors of ISS A/S

Company Announcement

Copenhagen, 3 December 2024

No. 61/2024

Supplementary election of group employee representative and alternates to the Board of Directors of ISS A/S

ISS A/S, a leading workplace experience and facility management company, hereby announces that a supplementary election of a group employee representative to the Board of Directors of ISS A/S has been held with the following elected as a Board member for the remainder of the existing 4-year term (until April 2027):

Tove Møller Eriksen (Head of Optimization and Internal Controls)

The newly elected group employee representative, Tove Møller Eriksen, will join the Board of Directors as of today.

As alternates Tom Ketil Lund (Global Account Director), Vered Gilboa (People and Culture Director, GKA and Products) and Carsten Rasmussen (Financial Systems Manager) have been elected (in the listed order).

For investor enquiries

Michael Vitfell-Rasmussen, Head of Group Investor Relations, +45 53 53 87 25

For media enquiries

Charlotte Holm, Head of External Communication, +45 41 76 19 89

