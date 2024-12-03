Verizon turns up the heat on savings with Holiday Deal Days

NEW YORK, Dec. 03, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The time of holiday gifting is upon us and Verizon is making it easier to get your loved ones special gifts – at special prices – with Holiday Deal Days.

Now through December 17, Verizon has extra savings on the perfect holiday gifts, plus smartphones, Xbox gaming bundles and streaming services, all on us.

These deals are for a limited time only and while supplies last, so get in on the special savings while you can:

For the kids asking for their first connected device and adults wanting wearable tech:

Gizmo 3 : Get $50 off

: Get $50 off Ultrahuman smart rings : Get 15% off (savings of $88)

For the music lovers on your holiday gifting list:

For the gamers who want the peak performance and breakthrough experiences:

For movie-lovers ready to have seamless quality and sound streaming their favorites:

For the friends and family wanting to pair their phones with accessories for peak performance at home and on-the-go:

And For a limited time, save even more with get 25% cash back (up to $250) as a statement credit when you use your Verizon Visa® Card on eligible accessory purchases at Verizon.*

New smartphones, on us

This holiday season, new and existing mobile customers can trade in any phone from our top brands and pick between the following, on select plans:

Get three Apple gifts – up to $2,000 in value – on us. Get an iPhone 16 Pro when you trade in any old iPhone in any condition, on us. Plus, get an Apple Watch Series 10 & iPad 10th gen. All on us (with select plans. Service plan required for watch and tablet).

– up to $2,000 in value – on us. Get an iPhone 16 Pro when you trade in any old iPhone in any condition, on us. Plus, get an Apple Watch Series 10 & iPad 10th gen. All on us (with select plans. Service plan required for watch and tablet). Trade in your old Google Pixel phone for a new Google Pixel 9 Pro, or an old Samsung for the Samsung S24+. Any condition. Any model. Guaranteed. And now, get a watch and tablet, on us – up to $1,800 in value (with select plans. Service plan required for watch and tablet).

Home [internet] for the holidays

Whether you’re a gamer or a holiday movie lover, Verizon has amazing savings for new Verizon Home Internet customers with select plans. Choose between:

Xbox Gaming Bundle on Us: Dive into the ultimate gaming experience with a bundle that includes a headset, controller, and a $50 Xbox gift card. Perfect for gamers of all ages!

Dive into the ultimate gaming experience with a bundle that includes a headset, controller, and a $50 Xbox gift card. Perfect for gamers of all ages! Netflix and Max (with ads) Perk on Us for 12 Months: Enjoy seamless streaming, gaming, and browsing with our premium Netflix & Max (with ads), included for an entire year (then $10/mo. after).

Stay up to date on all of Verizon’s holiday deals and news by visiting the Holiday Media Hub: http://verizon.com/holidaymediahub

iPhone: $999.99 (128 GB only) device payment purchase w/new or upgrade smartphone line on Unlimited Ultimate plan (min. $90/mo w/Auto Pay (+taxes/fees) for 36 mos) req’d first. Less $1,000 trade-in/promo credit applied over 36 mos.; promo credit ends if eligibility req’s are no longer met; 0% APR. For upgrades, phone must be active on account for 60 days prior to trade in. Smartphone trade-in must be from Apple, Google or Samsung; trade-in terms apply. Apple Watch/iPad: Up to $499.99 device payment purchase w/new line on eligible plan (min. $20/mo w/Auto Pay (+taxes/fees) for 36 mos) req'd per Apple Watch/iPad. Less up to $499.99 promo credit per device applied over 36 mos; 0% APR. All promo credits for iPhone/Apple Watch/iPad offers end if eligibility req's per device are no longer met.

Samsung: $999.99 (256 GB only) device payment purchase w/new or upgrade smartphone line on Unlimited Ultimate plan (min. $90/mo w/Auto Pay (+taxes/fees) for 36 mos) req’d first. Less $1,000 trade-in/promo credit applied over 36 mos.; promo credit ends if eligibility req’s are no longer met; 0% APR. For upgrades, phone must be active on account for 60 days prior to trade in. Smartphone trade-in must be from Samsung, Apple or Google; trade-in terms apply. Watch/Tablet: Up to $549.99 device payment purchase w/new line on eligible plan (min. $20/mo w/Auto Pay (+taxes/fees) for 36 mos) req'd per watch/tablet. Less up to $549.99 promo credit per device applied over 36 mos; 0% APR. All promo credits for phone/watch/tablet offers end if eligibility req's per device are no longer met.

Google:: $999.99 (128 GB only) device payment purchase w/new or upgrade smartphone line on Unlimited Ultimate plan (min. $90/mo w/Auto Pay (+taxes/fees) for 36 mos) req’d first. Less $1,000 trade-in/promo credit applied over 36 mos.; promo credit ends if eligibility req’s are no longer met; 0% APR. For upgrades, phone must be active on account for 60 days prior to trade in. Smartphone trade-in must be from Google, Apple or Samsung; trade-in terms apply. Watch/Tablet: Up to $549.99 device payment purchase w/new line on eligible plan (min. $20/mo w/Auto Pay (+taxes/fees) for 36 mos) req'd per watch/tablet. Less up to $549.99 promo credit per device applied over 36 mos; 0% APR. All promo credits for phone/watch/tablet offers end if eligibility req's per device are no longer met.

Netflix & Max: Netflix & Max (With Ads) perk requires an eligible Verizon Home Internet (VHI) plan. Must activate/install VHI service and enroll in perk w/in 60 days after, or by no later than 3.2.25, whichever is first, and then register the perks with Netflix and Max w/in 90 days of enrollment. $10/mo perk credit ends after 12 mos or if perk is canceled or VHI plan changes during the promo period. After 12 mos, perk bills at the then current price for the Netflix/Max bundle (currently $10/mo) unless perk is canceled. Must be 18 years of age or older to enroll. One offer per eligible VHI plan. Limited-time offer.

Xbox Gaming Bundle: Offer includes one Xbox Stereo Headset, one Xbox Wireless Controller - Robot White (colors may vary) and a $50 Xbox gift card and is valid through 1.2.25. Must activate/install and maintain eligible Verizon Home Internet services in good standing for 14 days and redeem w/in 60 days thereafter, or by no later than 4.16.25, whichever is first. Xbox Gift Card emailed within 48 hours of registration. One bundle per order, while supplies last. One offer per eligible Verizon account.

Verizon Visa Card: Purchases subject to credit approval. Offer available 12/3/24 at 3 AM ET – 12/18/24 at 3 AM ET. Excludes phones, smartwatches, tablets, laptops and gift cards. Offer is based on purchase price, excluding taxes and shipping and other fees. Offer is not combinable with the Accessories Financing Offer. Maximum purchase total of $1,000 on eligible accessories & electronics purchases at Verizon. $250 maximum statement credit during offer period. Statement credit will be applied to your Verizon Visa Card account within 1-2 billing cycles from offer end date. Verizon Visa Card account needs to be in good standing at time statement credit is applied to qualify. Statement credit cannot be used to satisfy the required monthly payment on your credit card account and may not be redeemed for cash or cash equivalent. The Contactless Indicator mark, consisting of four graduating arcs, is a trademark owned by and used with permission of EMVCo, LLC. The Verizon Visa Signature® Card is issued by Synchrony Bank, pursuant to a license from VISA USA Inc.

