INVESTOR ALERT: Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Continues Investigation of ICON Public Limited Company (ICLR) on Behalf of Investors

BENSALEM, Pa., Dec. 03, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Law Offices of Howard G. Smith continues its investigation on behalf of ICON Public Limited Company (“Icon” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: ICLR) investors concerning the Company’s possible violations of federal securities laws.

On October 23, 2024, Icon released its third quarter 2024 financial results, missing consensus estimates “due to specific customer and division-level impacts” including “material headwinds from two large customers undergoing budget cuts and changes in their development model, lower than anticipated vaccine-related activity, and ongoing cautiousness from biotech customers resulting in award and study delays.”

On this news, Icon’s stock price fell $59.03, or 21%, to close at $221.73 per share on October 24, 2024, thereby injuring investors.

If you purchased Icon securities, have information or would like to learn more about these claims, or have any questions concerning this announcement or your rights or interests with respect to these matters, please contact Howard G. Smith, Esquire, of Law Offices of Howard G. Smith, 3070 Bristol Pike, Suite 112, Bensalem, Pennsylvania 19020 by telephone at (215) 638-4847 or by email to howardsmith@howardsmithlaw.com, or visit our website at www.howardsmithlaw.com.

This press release may be considered Attorney Advertising in some jurisdictions under the applicable law and ethical rules.

