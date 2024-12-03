The Law Offices of Frank R. Cruz Continues Investigation of Marqeta, Inc. (MQ) on Behalf of Investors

LOS ANGELES, Dec. 03, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Law Offices of Frank R. Cruz continues its investigation of Marqeta, Inc. (“Marqeta” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: MQ ) on behalf of investors concerning the Company’s possible violations of federal securities laws.

On November 4, 2024, Marqeta released weaker-than-expected third quarter 2024 financial results and fourth quarter 2024 guidance. The Company explained its “guidance reflects several changes that became apparent over the last few months with regards to the heightened scrutiny of the banking environment and specific customer program changes.”

On this news, Marqeta’s stock price fell $2.53, or 42.5%, to close at $3.42 per share on November 5, 2024, thereby injuring investors.

If you purchased Marqeta securities, have information or would like to learn more about these claims, or have any questions concerning this announcement or your rights or interests with respect to these matters, please contact Frank R. Cruz, of The Law Offices of Frank R. Cruz, 2121 Avenue of the Stars, Suite 800, Century City, California 90067 at 310-914-5007, by email to info@frankcruzlaw.com , or visit our website at www.frankcruzlaw.com . If you inquire by email please include your mailing address, telephone number, and number of shares purchased.

