Coca-Cola Doubles Down on Single-Use Plastic, Abandons Reduction and Reuse Goals in Wake of Stalled Plastic Treaty Negotiations

WASHINGTON, Dec. 03, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- On December 2, after UN plastic treaty negotiations concluded without consensus, the Coca-Cola Company, a leading member of the Business Coalition for a Global Plastics Treaty, released a statement effectively ending its goals to increase reusable packaging and to reduce virgin plastic use. Instead, the company announced that it would now, by 2035, seek to increase “recycled plastic use to 30% to 35% globally” and “help ensure the collection of 70% to 75% of the equivalent number of bottles and cans introduced into the market annually.” More recycled plastic content, if used to produce single-use plastic, will not reduce the company’s overall plastic use. The company ended the following goals (reported on in August in the company’s 2023 Environmental Update):

“Have at least 25% of our beverages worldwide by volume sold in refillable/returnable glass or plastic bottles or in fountain dispensers with reusable packaging by 2030” and

“Reduce our use of virgin plastic derived from non-renewable sources by a cumulative 3 million metric tons from 2020 to 2025.”

In response to this development, Oceana released the following statement from Matt Littlejohn, Senior Vice President of Strategic Initiatives:

“Coca-Cola’s decision to double down on single-use plastic – by killing its goals to reduce virgin plastic and to increase reusable packaging – is short-sighted, irresponsible, and worthy of widespread condemnation by its customers, its employees, its investors, and governments worried about the impact of plastics on our oceans and health.”

“Coca-Cola’s new policy makes it likely that many more billions of single-use plastic bottles and cups will continue to flood into our waterways and seas. Oceana estimates that if Coca-Cola met its commitment to reach 25% reusable packaging by 2030 (up from its current share of 14%) the company could avoid producing the equivalent of over 100 billion 500ml single-use plastic bottles and cups and ensure that approximately 8.5 to 14.7 billion plastic bottles and cups could be prevented from reaching our waterways and seas.”

“The company’s new and weak recycling-related pledges won’t make a dent in its overall plastic use. As the number one plastic polluter in the world – according to the Break Free From Plastic Brand Audit – Coca-Cola has a responsibility to take real ownership over the waste and pollution it creates. Instead, it is kicking the plastic bottle down the road and into the sea – again. Coca-Cola’s investors and governments around the world should take notice and take steps to hold the company accountable.”

Oceana is the largest international advocacy organization dedicated solely to ocean conservation. Oceana is rebuilding abundant and biodiverse oceans by winning science-based policies in countries that control one-quarter of the world’s wild fish catch. With more than 300 victories that stop overfishing, habitat destruction, oil and plastic pollution, and the killing of threatened species like turtles, whales, and sharks, Oceana’s campaigns are delivering results. A restored ocean means that 1 billion people can enjoy a healthy seafood meal every day, forever. Together, we can save the oceans and help feed the world. Visit Oceana.org to learn more.

Media Contacts:

Gillian Spolarich: gspolarich@oceana.org

Anna Baxter: abaxter@oceana.org