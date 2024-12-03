Estes Industries Partners with Kerbal Space Program

Penrose Colorado, Dec. 03, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Estes Industries LLC, the world’s leader in model rocketry and owner of the iconic Estes Rockets brand, is thrilled to announce an exciting new licensing partnership with Kerbal Space Program (KSP), the award-winning spaceflight simulation game. This partnership will bring an innovative collection of flying model rocket kits, sets, and accessories to life, delighting hobbyists, educators, and STEM enthusiasts alike.

The collaboration combines Estes’ 65 years of experience in model rocketry with Kerbal Space Program’s beloved, scientifically-grounded, and playful approach to space exploration. Together, the two brands aim to inspire creativity and innovation while making rocketry education and fun accessible to enthusiasts of all ages.

“Estes Rockets has always been about igniting a passion for exploration and discovery,” said Mallory Langford, President of Estes Industries. “Kerbal Space Program captures the joy and challenge of space exploration perfectly. Partnering with KSP allows us to connect the virtual and physical worlds, providing fans with a unique hands-on experience that bridges gaming, STEM education, and the thrill of launching rockets into the sky.”

Fans of KSP can look forward to building and launching physical model rockets inspired by the game’s iconic spacecraft designs and characters, such as the beloved Kerbals. Each kit will blend KSP’s imaginative aesthetic with Estes’ engineering precision, enabling real-world launches that mirror the excitement of in-game missions.

The Kerbal Space Program Team believes the partnership represents an incredible opportunity to engage our passionate community with hands-on science, technology, engineering, and math in a way that is as fun and educational as our game.”

The licensed product line will include beginner-friendly kits for newcomers to rocketry and advanced kits for seasoned enthusiasts. Additionally, Estes and KSP plan to release educational resources tailored for classrooms and STEM programs, empowering students to learn about physics, engineering, and space exploration through the magic of model rocketry.

The first wave of Estes x Kerbal Space Program model rocket kits is slated for release in December 2024. Fans can purchase the new products on the official Estes Rockets websites and social media channels.

