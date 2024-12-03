Multi-Platinum Recording Artist Jordin Sparks Launches “Candy Cane Lane” Virtual Karaoke with BEE MEE AI powered Avatars

Wilmington, DE, Dec. 03, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Today, 2x Grammy nominated artist Jordin Sparks, in partnership with BEE MEE, announced the launch of virtual holiday karaoke where fans can celebrate and show their seasonal spirit by performing “Candy Cane Lane”, through their very own custom Avatar.

- Fans can perform a traditional version of “Candy Cane Lane” and a special “duet” version in concert with Jordin.

· Jordin is encouraging fans to support Big Brothers Big Sisters, the country’s preeminent one-to-one youth mentorship organization, and the impact of positive youth mentorship. As part of Jordin’s support of the BBBS mission and positive youth mentorship, she is also joining Big Brothers Big Sisters of Orange County and Inland Empire mentors and mentees (“Bigs” and “Littles”) for a public book reading hosted by Macy’s at Macy’s South Coast Plaza on December 7th in Costa Mesa, CA.

· From December 3rd to December 20th, fans can perform their personal virtual Avatar versions of “Candy Cane Lane” and dress their Avatar up with free “Jordin approved” virtual swag and share their videos with their family and friends.

- Everyone can receive free “Candy Cane Lane” digital swag for their BEE MEE Avatar. Jordin will also be sharing a personalized holiday social greeting with a few selected performers, and will ask one performer to join her live via video call, to virtually perform a duet of “Candy Cane Lane”.

BEE MEE Inc., a social platform with AI powered Avatars that feature realistic head movement, facial gestures and lip synching, enabling karaoke enthusiasts to virtually create music videos from a catalog of over 10,000 songs, and multi-platinum, Grammy-nominated singer-songwriter Jordin Sparks today announced the launch of a virtual holiday karaoke program. Fans will be able to sing Jordin’s holiday favorite “Candy Cane Lane” with their custom Avatar in a virtual holiday setting and share their recording with their friends and family directly and across major social media.



Candy Cane Lane

“Candy Cane Lane” is available exclusively on the BEE MEE platform in traditional karaoke format or in a special “duet” version where fans can sing “Candy Cane Lane” that includes Jordin’s vocal contributions.



BEE MEE

This special holiday program features free custom Jordin Sparks’ virtual wearables for BEE MEE’s AI powered Avatar, the opportunity to receive a custom holiday social greeting and an opportunity to join Jordin live to virtually perform a duet of “Candy Cane Lane”. The program runs from December 3rd through December 20th and will benefit Big Brothers and Big Sisters.

The launch of this program follows Jordin’s recent holiday EP release, “Joy” in collaboration with Epidemic Sound, which presents Sparks’s powerhouse vocals and brings a contemporary pop verve to the centuries-old Christmas songbook. Sparks vaults into her upper register on the kinetic and festive rendition of “Joy to the World”, rising above the exultant harmonies of backing vocalist trio of Brittney Mills, TeChandra Mills, and Jasmine Mills. Sparks and her band swing joyfully on “Deck the Halls”, on nativity ballad “What Child Is This?” and ancient hymn “O Come, O Come, Emmanuel” (which also features the Mills sisters’ backing vocals), Sparks sings intimately, marrying the warmth of the hearth with spiritual purpose.

“Karaoke has been one of my favorite things to do since I was a kid. I am very excited to be able to offer everyone the ability to share my music in a new and innovative way, allowing them to sing their version of “Candy Cane Lane” and express themselves during the holiday season,” said Jordin Sparks, the singer-songwriter. “Partnering with BEE MEE is giving fans a new way to engage with my music and share their passion with the world through their personal Avatars.”

“Having the opportunity to work with Jordin and her team has been a joy and we are so appreciative that she is allowing BEE MEE to share her music with the world,” said David Lucatch, President and Founding Partner at BEE MEE. “Giving fans the ability to create and sing through an AI powered Avatar removes the anxiety of performing in front of others and allows them the freedom of expression and to share their love of Jordin’s music globally.

Listen to “Candy Cane Lane” here. Follow @JordinSparks on TikTok, Instagram, Facebook and X. To perform Candy Cane Lane and get free virtual holiday swag, please visit https://beemee.buzz

We encourage everyone to support Big Brothers Big Sisters this holiday season and donate at: https://www.bbbs.org/holiday-sparks/

About Jordin Sparks:

Jordin Sparks is a 2x Grammy® nominated, multi-platinum singer/songwriter and actress who, in one of the show's highest-rated seasons, garnered worldwide attention as the youngest winner of season six of American Idol. Cumulatively, Sparks' popular singles have sold over 10 million digital tracks in the U.S. Sparks is also a gifted songwriter. Arianna Grande's smash single, "The Way," was co-written by Sparks and earned her a B.M.I. songwriting award. She has toured with superstars Britney Spears, Alicia Keys, The Jonas Brothers, New Kids on The Block, and the Backstreet Boys and headlined her own tour.

Sparks has garnered two B.E.T. Awards, one American Music Award, and one People's Choice Award, and has been nominated for two MTV Awards, a Dove Award, a Billboard Award, and two Grammy® Awards.

She made her Broadway debut starring in Lin-Manuel Miranda's Broadway smash In the Heights and her film debut playing the lead role in the SONY Pictures film Sparkle, opposite the legendary Whitney Houston.

A sought-after successful social media influencer due to her impressive social media following, Sparks continues working on music and has released the R&B single, Call My Name, and the Holiday single, Candy Cane Lane.

Sparks has hosted/co-hosted on some of television's most iconic programs, such as N.B.C.'s TODAY Show, A.B.C.'s Good Morning America, A.B.C.'s The View, C.B.S.' The Talk, PBS' Great Performances (with John Lithgow). Jordin currently serves as host of the hit new series ROLLER JAM, on Magnolia/M.A.X.

About BEE MEE:

BEE MEE is a social platform with AI powered Avatars, initially launching in the music sector, that empowers everyone to share their voice and deliver live, recorded, or virtual reality performances to a global audience. Users can create, post, and share their BEE MEE videos across a variety of major social media and web platforms.

With proprietary technologies that use Artificial Intelligence to capture a user’s facial expressions, head movement and lip synchronization, BEE MEE empowers users to create Karaoke music videos, from over 10,000 licensed Karaoke Cloud songs using their Avatar, creating new and unique experiences for the music and entertainment sectors. Users can also unlock and customize their Avatar appearances, virtual locations and emotes, and earn rewards with Buzz Points, BEE MEE’s loyalty program that also provides the ability for brands, web2 and web3 companies to enhance their customer engagement and value creation.

About Big Brothers and Big Sisters:

Founded in 1904, Big Brothers Big Sisters is the largest and most experienced youth mentoring organization in the United States. Our mission is to create and support mentoring relationships that help all young people reach their potential. Big Brothers Big Sisters’ evidence-based approach is designed to foster positive outcomes from kindergarten into adulthood, enabling every young person we engage and support to dream bigger and have greater confidence, higher educational achievement, professional success, and lasting, fulfilling relationships. We have more than 230 local affiliated agencies serving over 5,000 communities across all 50 states and the District of Columbia. For more information, visit: www.bbbs.org.

