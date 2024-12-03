Aftermarket Car Telematics Global Report 2024 - Shipments of Aftermarket Car Telematics Devices Reached 26.7 Million in 2023

Dublin, Dec. 03, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Aftermarket Car Telematics - 5th Edition" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Telematics is a broad term that may be applied to a wide range of automotive connectivity solutions. The definition of an aftermarket car telematics solution in this report includes telematics devices created by a company other than the carmakers and are retrofitted into cars mainly via OBD-II and blackbox devices based on both cellular/GNSS and RF technology.

The connected car is a major trend in the automotive industry and virtually all of the world's leading carmakers have launched mass-market services in key regions. The OEM initiatives can be seen as competition for the aftermarket solutions, but there is still a growing demand for different forms of aftermarket car telematics services.

Aftermarket telematics still has a dominant position on the market in many parts of the world. Several categories of aftermarket car telematics applications have become popular including roadside assistance, stolen vehicle tracking (SVT), vehicle diagnostics, usage-based insurance, dealer and inventory management, Wi-Fi hotspot as well as convenience applications targeting consumers. The addressable market for aftermarket car telematics solutions is significant. At the end of 2022, there were an estimated 1.36 billion passenger cars and light trucks registered worldwide. Even though aftermarket car telematics services face competition from smartphone-only solutions and OEM solutions, the aftermarket car telematics market is still in a growth phase.

The analyzer estimates that total shipments of aftermarket car telematics systems reached 26.7 million units worldwide in 2023. Growing at a compound annual growth rate of 7.7 percent, shipments are expected to reach 38.7 million units in 2028. The number of aftermarket car telematics systems in active use is forecasted to grow at a compound annual growth rate of 9 percent from 87.7 million in 2023 to 135.1 million worldwide in 2028. The penetration rate will at the same time grow from 6.3 percent in 2023 to 8.6 percent at the end of the forecast period.

The market is characterised by a great diversity of players interacting in a complex value chain that spans multiple industries. The car telematics companies targeting the aftermarket car sector include specialists focusing on this application area only as well as general telematics players that serve a broad range of applications including also for example fleet management for commercial vehicles.

The leading aftermarket car telematics solution providers have reached installed bases in the millions. Examples of leading car telematics solution vendors include OCTO Telematics, Procon Analytics, StarLine, Spireon, Targa Telematics, Ituran, PassTime GPS, Vodafone Automotive, Tracker Connect, Maxtrack and Carsystem. The most common go-tomarket strategy is to partner with insurance companies, dealers, OEMs, MNOs and vehicle finance companies. Leading companies delivering telematics hardware and related services to the aftermarket car telematics market include Teltonika, Jimi IoT, Queclink, Danlaw, Positioning Universal, Xirgo Technologies, ERM Advanced Telematics, Suntech International, Meta System, Munic and Gosuncn RichLink.

Highlights from the report

Insights from 30 new executive interviews with market leading companies.

Comprehensive overview of the aftermarket car telematics value chain and key applications.

In-depth analysis of market trends and key developments.

New profiles of 104 aftermarket car telematics solution providers.

Summary of the involvement of vehicle OEMs and mobile operators.

New data on car populations and new car registrations worldwide.

Market forecasts by region lasting until 2028.

The report answers the following questions

What types of aftermarket car telematics products are offered on the market?

Which are the leading providers of aftermarket car telematics technology?

What business models are available for players entering the car telematics space?

How will the market evolve in Europe, North America, Latin America, Asia-Pacific and MEA?

How are mobile operators approaching the aftermarket car telematics market?

Which are the dominant technology form factors?

Will car OEM telematics solutions outcompete aftermarket car telematics in the long term?

Which are the major drivers and barriers for car telematics adoption?

Which are the key future trends in this industry?

Key Topics Covered:

The Global Passenger Car Market

Introduction Passenger cars in use by region New passenger car trends Hybrid electric, plug-in hybrid electric and all-electric vehicles

Overview of aftermarket car telematics services

Regulatory compliance Vehicle security, safety and emergency call regulations The eCall and ERA-GLONASS initiatives Insurance industry standards for vehicle tracking

Vehicle crime

Car Telematics Solutions

Aftermarket telematics infrastructure Vehicle segment Tracking segment Network segment Service segment

Aftermarket car telematics applications eCall and roadside assistance Stolen vehicle tracking Motor insurance telematics Dealer lot management Vehicle finance telematics Remote control and convenience services Vehicle diagnostics and maintenance Electronic toll collection and congestion charging Wi-Fi hotspot Vehicle emission monitoring

Business models

Market Forecasts and Trends

Aftermarket car telematics market sizing

Value chain analysis

Market drivers and barriers

Market trends and conclusions Continued broadening of the aftermarket car telematics concept is expected Privacy concerns are softening Aftermarket SVT/SVR services compete with OEM services in many countries Usage-based insurance to remain an aftermarket service in the near future Large insurance companies insource telematics activities in many markets Smartphone-based telematics solutions compete with aftermarket telematics CRM solutions and vehicle diagnostics enable improved customer care Wi-Fi hotspots enable convenient connectivity for passengers Car telematics service providers to use a wide ecosystem of partners Aftermarket telematics solutions help OEMs manage network shutdowns New IoT technologies to simplify aftermarket car telematics services Consumer car telematics providers now offer fleet management services Niche aftermarket car telematics applications proven to be successful Satellite IoT communications offers new opportunities



International Car Telematics Service Providers

CalAmp (LoJack International)

Connected Cars

Haysquare

IMS

Ituran

Mojio

OCTO Telematics

Powerfleet

Scope Technology

Targa Telematics

Teletrac Navman Connected Services

Verizon

Vodafone and Vodafone Automotive

Company Profiles and Strategies

Providers of SVT/SVR and related services

Autoconnex

Autolocator

Cesar Satellite

StarLine

Conneqtech

Coyote (Traqueur)

FairConnect

Howden Driving Data (Howden Group)

Motix Connected

Redtail Telematics

Sherlog Technology

BrickHouse Security

Cox Automotive and Cox2M

Ikon Technologies

IMETRIK Global

MasTrack

PassTime GPS

Procon Analytics

SareKon

Skypatrol

Spireon

Guidepoint Systems

SVR Tracking

Voyomotive

Zubie

Strix

Carsystem

CEABS

Maxtrack

Positron (Stoneridge)

CSE Group

DTC

TPL Trakker

Questar Auto Technologies

ACM Track

Bidtrack (Bidvest Group)

Ctrack

Cartrack (Karooooo)

Digicell

MiX by Powerfleet

Netstar

Tracker Connect

AFAQY

Consumer telematics solution providers

Air

AutoSense

Grupo Next

Net4Things (EYSA Group)

Protectus Technologies (CarLock)

AutoAid

NorthTracker

AccuTracking

Autobrain

Agnik (Vyncs)

LandAirSea

Optimus Tracker

Trackimo

Radius Telematics

Tail Light (Bouncie)

Comodif

Arvento Mobile Systems

Beijing Yesway Information Technology

PATEO

Minda iConnect (Carot India)

Uffizio

Varroc Connect (CarIQ)

SenSight Technologies (AutoWiz)

Carmen Automotive

EasyGo

Jooycar

Technology vendors

BWS IoT

Danlaw

Digital Matter

ERM Advanced Telematics

Gosafe

Gosuncn RichLink

Huabao Electronics Technology

Jimi IoT (Concox)

Kingwo

Meitrack

Meta System

Munic

Neoway Technology

Positioning Universal

Queclink Wireless Solutions

Ruptela

Sinocastel

Suntech International

Teltonika

TOPFLYtech

Trakm8

Xirgo Technologies



