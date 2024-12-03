[Latest] Global Natural Cosmetics Market Size/Share Worth USD 76.5 Billion by 2033 at a 5.4% CAGR: Custom Market Insights (Analysis, Outlook, Leaders, Report, Trends, Forecast, Segmentation, Growth, Growth Rate, Value)

Austin, TX, USA, Dec. 04, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Custom Market Insights has published a new research report titled “Natural Cosmetics Market Size, Trends and Insights By Product Type (Skincare, Haircare, Makeup, Body Care, Oral Care, Others), By Packaging Type (Bottles & Jars, Tubes, Pencil & Sticks, Poches & Sachets, Others), By Consumer Group (Male, Female, Kids), By Distribution Channel (Online Retail, Retail Stores, Direct Sales, Others), and By Region - Global Industry Overview, Statistical Data, Competitive Analysis, Share, Outlook, and Forecast 2024–2033” in its research database.

“According to the latest research study, the demand of global Natural Cosmetics Market size & share was valued at approximately USD 45.2 Billion in 2023 and is expected to reach USD 47.6 Billion in 2024 and is expected to reach a value of around USD 76.5 Billion by 2033, at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of about 5.4% during the forecast period 2024 to 2033.”

Natural Cosmetics Market: Growth Factors and Dynamics

Increasing Consumer Awareness and Demand: Rising awareness about health and environmental issues is driving consumer preference towards natural and organic cosmetic products. Consumers are increasingly seeking safer, non-toxic alternatives to traditional cosmetics, boosting market growth.

Regulatory Support and Standards: Stringent regulations and certifications promoting the use of natural ingredients and sustainable practices are enhancing consumer trust and market expansion. Compliance with standards like USDA Organic, Ecocert, and COSMOS validates product authenticity and quality.

Innovation in Product Formulations: Continuous innovation in natural cosmetic formulations, including advanced extraction techniques, novel botanical ingredients, and biodegradable packaging, is meeting evolving consumer preferences for efficacy, sustainability, and eco-friendliness.

Expansion of Distribution Channels: Increasing availability of natural cosmetics through diverse distribution channels such as online platforms, specialty stores, natural health retailers, and even mainstream supermarkets is widening consumer access and driving market penetration.

Shift Towards Clean Beauty Trends: The clean beauty movement, advocating for transparency and minimalism in ingredient lists, is influencing product development and consumer choices. Natural cosmetics align with clean beauty principles, contributing to their popularity and market growth.

Globalization and Market Expansion: Growing adoption of natural cosmetics globally, particularly in regions like North America, Europe, and Asia-Pacific, is expanding market boundaries. Emerging economies are witnessing increasing disposable incomes, urbanization, and awareness, further driving market demand for natural beauty products.

Influence of Social Media and Digital Marketing: Social media platforms and digital marketing have become influential in shaping consumer perceptions and driving demand for natural cosmetics. Brands leverage these channels to educate consumers about product benefits, sustainability practices, and ethical sourcing, fostering brand loyalty and market growth.

Emphasis on Sustainability and Eco-Friendliness: Increasing consumer consciousness about environmental impact is prompting natural cosmetics brands to prioritize sustainability throughout their supply chains. From sourcing organic ingredients to using eco-friendly packaging materials, companies are aligning with sustainable practices to appeal to environmentally conscious consumers.

Natural Cosmetics Market: Partnership and Acquisitions

In 2022, Global Bioenergies introduced a new naturally sourced cosmetic ingredient, isododecane, approved for use in a wide range of skincare and haircare products. This innovation offers a sustainable alternative to traditional ingredients, meeting growing consumer demand for natural and effective cosmetic solutions.

In 2023, The Body Shop launched its Full Flower Collection perfume line, emphasizing vegan and cruelty-free formulations. The packaging includes recycled glass bottles and caps made from renewable wood and cork, aligning with sustainability goals to appeal to eco-conscious consumers.

Report Scope

Feature of the Report Details Market Size in 2024 USD 47.6 Billion Projected Market Size in 2033 USD 76.5 Billion Market Size in 2023 USD 45.2 Billion CAGR Growth Rate 5.4% CAGR Base Year 2023 Forecast Period 2024-2033 Key Segment By Product Type, Packaging Type, Consumer Group, Distribution Channel and Region Report Coverage Revenue Estimation and Forecast, Company Profile, Competitive Landscape, Growth Factors and Recent Trends Regional Scope North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa, and South & Central America Buying Options Request tailored purchasing options to fulfil your requirements for research.

Natural Cosmetics Market: COVID-19 Analysis

The COVID-19 pandemic has significantly impacted the Natural Cosmetics Market, with the industry experiencing both positive and negative effects. Here are some of the key impacts:

Disruption in Supply Chains: COVID-19 caused disruptions in global supply chains, affecting the sourcing of natural ingredients and packaging materials. This led to delays in the production and distribution of natural cosmetics, impacting supply availability and product launches.

Shift in Consumer Spending Patterns: Economic uncertainties during the pandemic prompted changes in consumer spending habits. Many consumers prioritized essential items over discretionary purchases, affecting sales of natural cosmetics initially.

Increased Focus on Health and Wellness: Heightened awareness of health and hygiene due to the pandemic has boosted demand for products perceived as safer and healthier, such as natural cosmetics. Consumers are increasingly opting for products that align with their wellness goals.

Accelerated Online Sales: The shift towards e-commerce during lockdowns accelerated the online presence and sales of natural cosmetics. Brands invested in digital marketing strategies and enhanced their e-commerce platforms to reach and engage consumers effectively.

Innovation in Product Offerings: Companies have intensified efforts in product innovation, introducing new formulations with enhanced efficacy, sustainability features, and clean ingredient lists. Innovations in packaging design to improve hygiene and eco-friendliness also contribute to market recovery.

Expansion into Emerging Markets: Growth opportunities in emerging markets, where consumer awareness of natural beauty products is increasing, have fueled market recovery. Brands are expanding their presence in regions like Asia-Pacific and Latin America through strategic partnerships and localized marketing efforts.

Rebuilding Consumer Trust and Brand Loyalty: Transparency in ingredient sourcing, sustainable practices, and ethical manufacturing processes have become crucial in rebuilding consumer trust post-pandemic. Brands emphasizing these values are gaining a competitive advantage and strengthening brand loyalty among environmentally conscious consumers.

Government Support and Stimulus Packages: Government initiatives aimed at economic recovery, including financial support and incentives for small businesses and manufacturers, have provided relief and stability to the natural cosmetics market. Such measures have facilitated continuity in production and supply chain operations, aiding the industry’s recovery efforts.

In conclusion, the COVID-19 pandemic has had a mixed impact on the Natural Cosmetics Market, with some challenges and opportunities arising from the pandemic.

Natural Cosmetics Market – Regional Analysis

The Natural Cosmetics Market is segmented into various regions, including North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA. Here is a brief overview of each region:

North America: The natural cosmetics market in North America is characterized by a strong focus on clean beauty, where consumers prioritize products with transparent ingredient lists and sustainable packaging. There is a notable rise in indie brands offering niche natural skincare and makeup alternatives, appealing to conscientious consumers. Stringent FDA regulations drive demand for certified organic and non-toxic products, further influencing market trends towards safety and efficacy in personal care.

Europe: In Europe, natural cosmetics are highly valued for their organic certifications, with consumers preferring products certified by Ecocert and COSMOS. There’s a growing shift towards sustainable packaging solutions, such as biodegradable materials, reflecting environmental concerns. The region also witnesses growth in the luxury segment of natural cosmetics, driven by demand for high-quality skincare and cosmetic products that meet stringent European standards for efficacy and safety.

Asia-Pacific: The Asia-Pacific natural cosmetics market is experiencing rapid growth, fueled by rising disposable incomes and urbanization. Consumers are increasingly adopting natural skincare and beauty products, influenced by the popularity of K-Beauty trends emphasizing natural ingredients like ginseng and green tea. The expansion of online retail platforms has become a significant driver, providing easier access to a wide range of natural cosmetics across the region’s diverse consumer base.

LAMEA (Latin America, Middle East, and Africa): In LAMEA, natural cosmetics incorporate heritage ingredients and traditional beauty rituals, leveraging indigenous botanicals to cater to local preferences. There is burgeoning consumer awareness and adoption of natural skincare and haircare products, driven by increasing disposable incomes and interest in wellness. Regulatory developments, particularly in countries like Brazil with robust organic farming and certification standards, are shaping market dynamics and influencing product innovation and availability.

List of the prominent players in the Natural Cosmetics Market:





List of the prominent players in the Natural Cosmetics Market:

L’Oréal SA

The Estée Lauder Companies Inc.

Shiseido Company Limited

Beiersdorf AG

Amorepacific Corporation

Kao Corporation

Natura &Co

Coty Inc.

Revlon Inc.

Johnson & Johnson Consumer Inc.

Lush Ltd.

Weleda AG

Burt’s Bees Inc.

Bronner’s

Aveda Corporation

Others

The Natural Cosmetics Market is segmented as follows:

By Product Type

Skincare

Haircare

Makeup

Body Care

Oral Care

Others

By Packaging Type

Bottles & Jars

Tubes

Pencil & Sticks

Poches & Sachets

Others

By Consumer Group

Male

Female

Kids

By Distribution Channel

Online Retail

Retail Stores

Direct Sales

Others

Regional Coverage:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Mexico

Rest of North America

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Russia

Italy

Spain

Netherlands

Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific

China

Japan

India

New Zealand

Australia

South Korea

Taiwan

Rest of Asia Pacific

The Middle East & Africa

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Egypt

Kuwait

South Africa

Rest of the Middle East & Africa

Latin America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of Latin America

