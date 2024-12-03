Lactalis Canada Named One of Greater Toronto’s Top Employers For 2025

TORONTO, Dec. 03, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Lactalis Canada, the Canadian dairy leader behind iconic brands like Cracker Barrel, Black Diamond, Balderson, Astro and Lactantia and a subsidiary of France-based Lactalis Group, is proud to announce that is has been recognized as one of Greater Toronto’s Top Employers for 2025 by Mediacorp Canada Inc.

Setting the benchmark in the Greater Toronto Area (GTA) for workplace best practices, this prestigious award recognizes employers that lead their industries in offering exceptional places to work with winners selected on a wide range of criteria including: 1) Workplace; 2) Work Atmosphere and Social; 3) Health, Financial and Family Benefits; 4) Vacation and Time-Off; 5) Employee Communications; 6) Performance Management; 7) Training and Skills Development; and 8) Community Involvement.

“At Lactalis Canada, our purpose is to enrich and nurture the lives of Canadians and that begins with our people and our ambition to be an employer of choice,” said Mark Taylor, President & CEO, Lactalis Canada. “As the third largest branded CPG in Canada, we’re dedicated to developing employees, investing in employee well-being, offering competitive total rewards and cultivating a workplace where every team member is valued and inspired.”

To view the complete list of Greater Toronto’s Top Employers (2025), please refer to the special issue of the Globe and Mail HERE featuring an editorial spotlight on Lactalis Canada.

About Lactalis Canada Inc.

With over 140 years of brand heritage, Lactalis Canada is the Canadian dairy leader behind iconic brands Cracker Barrel, Black Diamond, P’tit Québec, Balderson, Cheestrings Ficello, aMOOza!, Astro, Khaas, siggi’s, IÖGO, IÖGO nanö, Olympic, Lactantia, Beatrice, Enjoy!, Marie Morin Canada, Galbani, and Président. With more than 30 operating sites including 20 manufacturing facilities, the company and its more than 4000 employees are committed to enriching and nurturing the lives of Canadians through its high-quality products, contribution to communities and partnership with farmers, customers, partners and suppliers. Lactalis Canada is part of Lactalis Group, the world’s leading dairy company, headquartered in Laval, France. For more information, visit www.lactalis.ca.

