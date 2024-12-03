Direct Energy Regulated Services Announces Natural Gas Rates for December 2024

CALGARY, Alberta, Dec. 03, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Direct Energy Regulated Services has announced default natural gas rates for December 2024. These rates will apply to customers who do not currently have a competitive supplier within the ATCO Gas North and South service territories. The method DERS uses to calculate the rates has been verified and approved by the Alberta Utilities Commission.

North Service Territory

The North territory includes customers living in and north of the City of Red Deer.

• For customers in the ATCO Gas North service territory, the December regulated natural gas rate is increasing from the November rate of $1.955 per GJ to $2.123 per GJ.

• This rate reflects a market price for December supplies of approximately $1.955 per GJ, as reported by the NGX, and incorporates an adjustment of $0.168 per GJ for November and prior months.

• The typical residential gas bill for December, based on an average 18 GJ of consumption, would be approximately $242 in the North.

South Service Territory

The South territory includes customers living south of the City of Red Deer.

• For customers in the ATCO Gas South service territory, the December regulated natural gas rate is increasing from the November rate of $1.955 per GJ to $2.123 per GJ.

• This rate reflects a market price for December supplies of approximately $1.955 per GJ, as reported by the NGX, and incorporates an adjustment of $0.168 per GJ for November and prior months.

• The typical residential gas bill for December, based on an average 18 GJ of consumption, would be approximately $216 in the South.

Typical bill amounts between ATCO North and South regions may differ due to variances in transmission and distribution service provider (TDSP) charges levied by ATCO Gas.

In January 2025, the default electricity option, which is currently called the Regulated Rate Option (RRO), is changing to the Rate of Last Resort (RoLR). Please note that the RoLR only refers to regulated electricity rates and the change will not affect natural gas rates.

To learn more about regulated gas supply and view a complete list of competitive retailers, visit the Alberta government’s customer choice website at www.ucahelps.gov.ab.ca.