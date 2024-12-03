Direct Energy Regulated Services Announces Electric Rates for December 2024

CALGARY, Alberta, Dec. 03, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Direct Energy Regulated Services (DERS) has announced default electric rates for December 2024. These rates will apply to customers who do not currently have a competitive supplier. The Regulated Rate Option (RRO) sets the rate per kilowatt hour (kWh) that regulated customers pay for electric energy in the ATCO Electric service territory. The rates are adjusted each month to reflect the price that DERS pays to buy energy on behalf of customers. The method DERS uses to calculate the RRO rates has been verified and approved by the Alberta Utilities Commission.

The energy rate for December is approximately 13% higher than the energy rate charged last month. A typical residential customer consuming 600 kWh per month would see approximately a $13.42 or 4% increase in the total amount of their bill compared to last month.

Rate Class Market Cost of Electricity Recovery Charge Price of Electricity Including

(cents/kWh) (cents/kWh) Recovery Charge

(cents/kWh)

Residential 9.072 2.770 11.842

Commercial 8.978 2.858 11.836

Industrial 8.833 1.822 10.655

Farm 8.983 3.794 12.777

Irrigation 8.727 0.000 8.727

Oil & Gas 8.832 0.325 9.157

Lighting 8.126 1.801 9.927

Farm - REA

Beaver REA 8.983 4.056 13.039

Borradaile REA 8.983 3.483 12.466

Braes REA 8.983 3.276 12.259

Claysmore REA 8.983 4.369 13.352

Devonia REA 8.983 1.788 10.771

Heart River REA 8.983 3.477 12.460

Kneehill REA 8.983 3.657 12.640

Mackenzie REA 8.983 3.817 12.800

Myrnam REA 8.983 4.329 13.312

Zawale REA 8.983 4.704 13.687

December will be the last month of the RRO. Starting in January 2025, the RRO will change from a monthly rate to a fixed rate set every two years. The new rate will be called the Rate of Last Resort (RoLR) and will be 12.02 cents/kWh for all DERS customer rate classes. These rates will be in effect from January 1, 2025, to December 31, 2026.

To learn more about regulated electricity supply and view a complete list of competitive retailers, visit the Alberta government’s customer choice website at www.ucahelps.gov.ab.ca.